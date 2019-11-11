The dust has settled on another week of Louisiana Tech football and the Bulldogs are still standing. They dispatched the North Texas Mean Green convincingly and we will react accordingly.

It was never a contest. From the opening kick to the final whistle, Tech outplayed the familiar faces from Denton and that is starting to become a theme this season.

Last year in this game, it took Amik Robertson blocking a potential game-winning field goal for Tech to get the W. That game was exhilarating, but this game was something much different. This game was confirming. Let’s not forget North Texas was the pre-season conference favorite. That stock is worth very little, but the same talent and coaching that garnered them that respect were out there on Saturday and they looked lost.

Tech held the Mean Green to just 85 total yards in the first half with record-setting QB Mason Fine at the helm. After he left due to injury, back-up Jason Bean fared no better. He racked up just 94 yards passing in the second half, much of it coming in garbage time before total acquiescence set in. I feel for the kid. That is never the spot you want to see someone thrown into, but Bob Diaco’s defense felt no sympathy.

They were forced into a bad spot early when Adrian Hardy fumbled deep in Tech territory. They stiffened to force a field goal try and never let up. For the first time all season they looked complete. Will they give up yards? Yes. Can they get themselves out of sticky situations with splash plays? Of course. However, splash isn't reliable, holding your opponent to 2 of 11 third down conversions is. More of that please.

On the other side of the ball, it was not J’Mar Smith’s sharpest performance, but he continues to lead admirably and make the smart play when it counts. The offense converted 9 of 15 third downs and 1 of 2 fourth downs. They stayed on the field for nearly 40 minutes in a checkmate move of defense by offense. The offensive line has slowly improved each week. They led the charge toward 264 yards and 4 touchdowns rushing on Saturday. They even sealed the edges better than they have all season, something I have been critical of in past weeks.

At receiver, Adrian Hardy emerged from the shadows with a 104 yard performance. This is huge for Skip Holtz and Todd Fitch. Their depth at the position has elevated J’Mar Smith and the offense to date, but if Saturday is a forerunner of things to come for their brightest star, that group is a match-up nightmare.

In the stands, I was impressed. The fans are starting to believe and enjoy this team. With a certain other conflict of interest happening at the same time, it was a decent turnout. It is getting closer to the level of support, trust and excitement this team has earned. If they keep winning, they will keep coming.

Overall, what else can I say about a display of pure dominance? The Bulldogs are now 8-1 and well on their way to a conference championship appearance. I am not afraid to say it. This team is flat out better than any other they will play the rest of this year. Does that mean it will be easy? Absolutely not. There are many miles left to travel. But when crunch time comes, these Dogs will get it done. It’s who they are now.







