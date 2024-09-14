LA Tech falls short to NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. – Louisiana Tech was unable to pull upset on Saturday as the Bulldogs fell to the NC State Wolfpack, 30-20, at Carter-Finley Stadium.

LA Tech (1-1) was primed to do so thanks to an offensive burst late in the second quarter that gave the road 'Dogs a 17-6 halftime lead. However, NC State (2-1) outscored LA Tech, 24-3, in the second half to avoid its second straight loss.

Defense dominated the first quarter for both teams, a stanza that only saw a field goal scored by the Wolfpack to take the early lead. That was still the only points on the scoreboard until Tru Edwards' incredible catch on the left sideline produced a 41-yard gain to set up the Bulldogs in the red zone. On the very next play, Donerio Davenport punched it in from five yards out for the touchdown, giving LA Tech a 7-3 advantage with 2:41 to go before halftime.

After forcing a 3-and-out, Jack Turner and Edwards connected again on the very first play of the next offensive drive. This time it resulted in a 71-yard touchdown, a reception that had glimpses of his father, Troy Edwards, as he hurdled, juked, and ran away from the Wolfpack defense.

LA Tech was not done scoring though.

Kolbe Fields came up with an interception, picking off CJ Bailey who was inserted into the game after NC State's starting quarterback Grayson McCall left the contest due to injury. That interception set up history as Buck Buchanan drilled a 57-yard field goal to tie the program history. It gave LA Tech a 17-6 lead and all the momentum going into halftime.

The Bulldogs got the ball to start the third quarter and were looking to expand their lead. But their momentum was quickly halted when Turner was hit while attempting a pass. The ball floated in the air and found the hands of an NC State defender who returned it 33 yards for a pick six.

After another 3-and-out, the Wolfpack would convert three third downs that led to a 13-play, 76-yard drive to retake the lead. LA Tech found some offensive rhythm after that thanks to a pair of 30-yard receptions by Jay Wilkerson that set up the Bulldogs on the 3-yard line.

A 2-yard rush by Omiri Wiggins had the 'Dogs within one yard of taking back the lead, but Wiggins was stuffed for a loss and then Turner's fade pass to Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim fell incomplete. Buchanan's 20-yard chip shot tied things up at 20-20 with just 36 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

The Wolfpack answered with a 52-yard field goal and a 1-yard QB rushing touchdown to pull ahead by two possessions in the fourth. The Bulldogs tried to get back to within striking distance, but a 4th-down play in NC State territory went incomplete and resulted in a turnover on downs.

Turner finished the game 19-of-36 for 281 passing yards. Over half of that went to Edwards who had a career-high 148 receiving yards on just four receptions. Wilkerson matched his reception total with four that went for 85 yards.

QUOTABLES

Head coach Sonny Cumbie

On the team's performance …

"I was very proud of their effort. They played with a physical style of football. We spent the first quarter on offense not executing. We answered the bell and executed plays though in the second quarter. Then the defense and special teams fed off each other. We did what we could not do on our first drive and that is give up six points. We did not execute at the level we needed to in the second half to win."

On the momentum shift in the second half …

"NC State is known for creating takeaways. We did not pick up the protection and Jack Turner was hit as he went to throw. That was the one thing we did not want to have happen."

On the effort by the defense …

"I thought our defense played well. It was a long time for our defense to be out there. We had too many three and outs by the offense and I think that weighed on them toward the end of the game."

NOTABLES

- Tru Edwards registered a career-high 148 receiving yards (it was also his first career 100-yard receiving game).

- Jack Turner recorded 281 passing yards, the second most of his career as a Bulldog. His 71-yard reception to Tru Edwardswas his second career pass of 70+ yards.

- Jay Wilkerson registered three receptions for a second straight game.

- Buck Buchanan tied the program record for longest made field goal with a 57-yarder (tied Matt Stover's kick in 1987 against Texas A&M). It also tied for the fourth longest made field goal in CUSA history (longest since 2012).

- CJ Harris tallied a team-high 10 tackles including three TFLs. This marked the second straight game the Bulldogs have had a defense record three tackles-for-loss.

UP NEXT

LA Tech will be back in Joe Aillet Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21 to host Tulsa in its annual "Red Out" game. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on ESPN+.