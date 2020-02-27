Louisiana Tech (20-8, 11-5) blew a 17-point second half lead against Western Kentucky (19-9, 12-4) and fell to the Hilltoppers 95-91 in overtime.

A Cobe Williams three-pointer gave Tech a 66-49 lead with 5:51 remaining in the game.

Tech held a 12-point lead with 2:02 remaining after a DaQuan Bracey lay-up put the Bulldogs up 72-60.

Down the stretch, Western Kentucky would hit 4/6 from three while Tech went 8/11 at the line, but the three pointers closed the gap in a hurry.

Taveion Hollingsworth hit a deep three with 2.5 seconds remaining in regulation to tie the game at 80.

With 4:38 remaining in overtime, Carson Williams would make a free throw to give WKU its first lead at 81-80.

Ultimately, Hollingsworth and the Hilltoppers were too much to overcome in overtime and earned a 95-91 win.

Hollingsworth finished with a career-high 43 points on 11/18 shooting from the field. The junior also went 17/19 at the free throw line.

For Tech, Derric Jean led five Bulldogs in double-figures with 16 points. The senior also added 5 steals.

Cobe Williams and Jacolby Pemberton provided Tech with a nice lift off the bench combining for 28 points and 19 rebounds.

Tech will be back in action next Wednesday night when FIU comes to Ruston. Tipoff is set for 6:30 pm.

Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for Louisiana Tech Athletics!