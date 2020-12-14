 BleedTechBlue - LA Tech & Georgia Southern to Face-Off in R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
LA Tech & Georgia Southern to Face-Off in R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Louisiana Tech (5-4) and Georgia Southern (7-5) will face-off in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl on December 23rd.

The news was first reported by LaTechReport.com.

Kickoff is set for 2:00 PM on ESPN.

Tech has won six consecutive bowl games, the longest streak in the nation.

This will mark the 7th consecutive season that the Bulldogs have played in a bowl game.

