La Tech Inks 20 in Early Signing Period
Louisiana Tech signed 20 recruits Wednesday for the 2020 recruiting period. The 20 signees are made up of 16 high school players and 4 junior college players.
The 2020 recruiting class that Skip Holtz and his staff signed currently ranks #1 in Conference USA according to Rivals.com.
Let’s take a look at the 20 different prospects that signed.
First up, the quarterback position. J.D. Head signed with the Bulldogs from Pearland High School in Pearland, Texas. Head chose Louisiana Tech over offers from Kansas, Tulane, Troy, UL-Lafayette and others. The 6’2, 185-pounder is expected to enroll in March and participate in spring practice.
Harlan Dixon is the running back in the 2020 class for the Bulldogs. Dixon will bring a great deal of versatility to the running back position as he also spent time at receiver while at Slidell High School. Dixon finished his senior season with over 2,500 total yards and 26 touchdowns.
At the receiver position, Louisiana Tech inked Christian McWilliams and Cleveland “Trey” Harris.
McWilliams comes to the Bulldogs by way of Haughton High School in Haughton, LA. McWilliams ran a 4.48 laser-timed 40 prior to his senior season and is expected to play out of the slot at Tech.
Harris comes to the Bulldogs from Comeaux High School in Lafayette, LA. Comeaux is the same high school as 2019 DB signee, Christian Archangel. At 6’2, 190 pounds Harris made plays all over the field for Comeaux his senior year.
Looking at the offensive line, the Bulldogs signed five players up front Wednesday. Two players come from the junior college ranks, two of the high school variety.
Michael Gause and Xavier Guy are the two from the junior college level.
Gause is a native of Jackson, MS and played his junior college football at Hinds Community College. Gause is extremely athletic at 6’5, 292 pounds and is expected to compete for a job at tackle right away.
Guy is from Monroe, LA originally having played his high school ball at Carroll High School. The 6’5, 290-pounder played his junior college ball at Tyler Junior College.
As for the high school prospects, Louisiana Tech signed Dakota White, Bert Hale and Jerren Gilbert.
White chose the Bulldogs over offers from Colorado State, Hawaii, UL-Lafayette and others. Having played at Katy High School in Katy, Texas, White is extremely polished for a high school senior.
Hale comes to Louisiana Tech from Oak Grove High School where he won a State Championship in 2019. The 6’2, 329-pounder is expected to play guard.
Gilbert is expected to play center for Robert McFarland’s offensive line. At 6’3, 276 pounds, the native of Lake Charles, LA could potentially replace Kody Russey at center down the road.
Shifting to the defensive side of the ball, Tech signed 11 players.
On the defensive line, the Bulldogs were able to secure signatures from Ben Bell, Keveionta Spears, and Dontrell Cobbs.
Bell comes to the Bulldogs from Cedar Park High School in Cedar Park, TX. At 6’2, 242 pounds he may seem light in the britches to be a DT/NT, but Bell has a MOTOR that runs on HOT at all times.
Keveionta Spears comes to the Bulldogs from McKinley High School in Baton Rouge. Spears has only played football for two years but is extremely physical at the point of attack and possesses grown man strength at 6’3, 240 pounds.
Dontrell Cobbs is a local kid that the Bulldogs signed in the 2020 class along the defensive line from West Monroe High School.
Cobbs is 6’4, 309 pounds and chose Tech over offers from Arizona, Kansas, and SMU.
Looking at the linebacker position, Tech signed Kershawn Fisher, Joe Mason, Tyler Grubbs, and Joren Dickey.
Fisher comes to Louisiana Tech from Northshore High School in Slidell, LA. Fisher was previously committed to La Tech from April 17th through June 9th, before flipping his commitment to Kansas. Fisher then got back on board with the Bulldogs two days ago. Fisher brings length and athleticism to the Bulldog defense that is hard to find.
Joe Mason played his high school ball at Green Oaks in Shreveport. Mason chose the Bulldogs over offers from ULM and Southern Miss and is expected to play inside linebacker.
Tyler Grubbs signed with Louisiana Tech Wednesday and is also expected to play inside linebacker. Grubbs is a tackling machine that finished his senior season with 159 tackles, 15 TFL, 5 sacks, 3 INTs, and 2 touchdowns.
The final linebacker signee is Joren Dickey. Dickey comes to Louisiana Tech from Trinity Valley Community College. The 6’4, 230-pounder chose the Bulldogs over Nebraska and is already enrolled in school at Tech.
Looking at the defensive back position, Tech signed Jamison Kelly, Cedric Woods, Damon McFarland and Jemaurian Jones.
Kelly comes to the Bulldogs from Columbia High School in Columbia, MS. Rivals.com rates Kelly as the 28th best player in the state of Mississippi. Although he missed six games due to injury, Kelly finished his senior season with 42 tackles, 3 forced fumbles, and 4 interceptions and was named 1st team All-State. Kelly is a long, rangy safety that chose the Bulldogs over offers from Southern Miss, Troy, South Alabama, and ULM.
Cedric Woods is from Carroll High School in Monroe, LA. Woods was the first commitment in the 2020 class committing way back on January 29, 2019. Woods is an exceptional athlete that played both quarterback and cornerback at Carroll.
Damon McFarland is from St Augustine HS in New Orleans, LA. The 6’0, 179-pound cornerback adds length to the Tech defense and chose the Bulldogs over Houston and Southern Miss.
Jemaurian Jones fills a major need at cornerback for the Bulldogs. The 6’1, 190-pound cornerback out of Copiah-Lincoln Community College in Mississippi is a plug and play player in the secondary. With Amik Robertson off to the NFL, the Bulldogs needed an older guy to help fill the void.
With 20 signees in the book, Louisiana Tech will have nearly two months before the late signing period that is set to open on February 5th. Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $9.95 a month for all your recruiting needs. We are your #1 source for La Tech Athletics.