First up, the quarterback position. J.D. Head signed with the Bulldogs from Pearland High School in Pearland, Texas. Head chose Louisiana Tech over offers from Kansas, Tulane, Troy, UL-Lafayette and others. The 6’2, 185-pounder is expected to enroll in March and participate in spring practice.

Let’s take a look at the 20 different prospects that signed.

The 2020 recruiting class that Skip Holtz and his staff signed currently ranks #1 in Conference USA according to Rivals.com.

Louisiana Tech signed 20 recruits Wednesday for the 2020 recruiting period. The 20 signees are made up of 16 high school players and 4 junior college players.

Harlan Dixon is the running back in the 2020 class for the Bulldogs. Dixon will bring a great deal of versatility to the running back position as he also spent time at receiver while at Slidell High School. Dixon finished his senior season with over 2,500 total yards and 26 touchdowns.

At the receiver position, Louisiana Tech inked Christian McWilliams and Cleveland “Trey” Harris.

McWilliams comes to the Bulldogs by way of Haughton High School in Haughton, LA. McWilliams ran a 4.48 laser-timed 40 prior to his senior season and is expected to play out of the slot at Tech.

Harris comes to the Bulldogs from Comeaux High School in Lafayette, LA. Comeaux is the same high school as 2019 DB signee, Christian Archangel. At 6’2, 190 pounds Harris made plays all over the field for Comeaux his senior year.

Looking at the offensive line, the Bulldogs signed five players up front Wednesday. Two players come from the junior college ranks, two of the high school variety.

Michael Gause and Xavier Guy are the two from the junior college level.

Gause is a native of Jackson, MS and played his junior college football at Hinds Community College. Gause is extremely athletic at 6’5, 292 pounds and is expected to compete for a job at tackle right away.

Guy is from Monroe, LA originally having played his high school ball at Carroll High School. The 6’5, 290-pounder played his junior college ball at Tyler Junior College.

As for the high school prospects, Louisiana Tech signed Dakota White, Bert Hale and Jerren Gilbert.

White chose the Bulldogs over offers from Colorado State, Hawaii, UL-Lafayette and others. Having played at Katy High School in Katy, Texas, White is extremely polished for a high school senior.

Hale comes to Louisiana Tech from Oak Grove High School where he won a State Championship in 2019. The 6’2, 329-pounder is expected to play guard.

Gilbert is expected to play center for Robert McFarland’s offensive line. At 6’3, 276 pounds, the native of Lake Charles, LA could potentially replace Kody Russey at center down the road.

Shifting to the defensive side of the ball, Tech signed 11 players.

On the defensive line, the Bulldogs were able to secure signatures from Ben Bell, Keveionta Spears, and Dontrell Cobbs.

Bell comes to the Bulldogs from Cedar Park High School in Cedar Park, TX. At 6’2, 242 pounds he may seem light in the britches to be a DT/NT, but Bell has a MOTOR that runs on HOT at all times.











