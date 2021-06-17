LA Tech, Lane Burroughs agree to contract extension

Louisiana Tech VP and Director of Athletics Eric Wood announced a contract extension for head baseball coach Lane Burroughs Thursday afternoon.

Burroughs contract will now run through the end of the 2026 season.

Coach Burroughs has been the head coach at Louisiana Tech since 2017 and has compiled a 162-90 (.642) record as the head man in Ruston.

In 2021, Louisiana Tech went 42-20 overall and hosted an NCAA Regional for the first time in school history.

Parker Bates, Taylor Young, Hunter Wells, and Jonathan Fincher have been named All-Americans under Burroughs leadership in the last two seasons.

