LA Tech MBB HC Search | Hot Board 1.0

Louisiana Tech is in the market for a new Men's Basketball Head Coach after Eric Konkol departed for Tulsa.

Konkol spent 7 years at Louisiana Tech where he compiled a 153-75 overall record.

Following the departure of Konkol, Tech AD Eric Wood said, "We are excited about the future of Bulldog Basketball and we will work diligently to find the right person to lead our program."

Louisiana Tech has won at least 20 games in 9 of the last 10 seasons which has a number of intriguing candidates across the country showing interest.

Let's take a look at our first Hot Board.

Talvin Hester, Texas Tech Assistant Coach