LA Tech Releases 2022 Football Schedule
Louisiana Tech released its 2022 football schedule on Tuesday afternoon.
In Sonny Cumbie's first season, the Bulldogs will play five home games and seven road games.
The home slate is highlighted by a conference match-up with UAB on October 15th.
Games at Missouri, Clemson and UTSA highlight a challenging road slate for the 'Dogs.
2022 Football Schedule
September 3rd -- @ Missouri
September 10th -- vs Stephen F. Austin
September 17th -- @ Clemson
September 24th -- @ South Alabama
October 1st -- vs UTEP
October 8th -- @ Southern Miss
October 15th -- vs UAB
October 22nd -- @ UTSA
October 29th -- BYE
November 5th -- @ Charlotte
November 12th -- vs Rice
November 19th -- @ North Texas
November 26th -- vs Old Dominion
*Kickoff times will be announced at a later date.
The Bulldogs are set to begin spring practice on March 22nd. The spring game will be held on April 23rd.
---
