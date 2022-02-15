LA Tech Releases 2022 Football Schedule

Louisiana Tech released its 2022 football schedule on Tuesday afternoon.

In Sonny Cumbie's first season, the Bulldogs will play five home games and seven road games.

The home slate is highlighted by a conference match-up with UAB on October 15th.

Games at Missouri, Clemson and UTSA highlight a challenging road slate for the 'Dogs.

2022 Football Schedule

September 3rd -- @ Missouri

September 10th -- vs Stephen F. Austin

September 17th -- @ Clemson

September 24th -- @ South Alabama

October 1st -- vs UTEP

October 8th -- @ Southern Miss

October 15th -- vs UAB

October 22nd -- @ UTSA

October 29th -- BYE

November 5th -- @ Charlotte

November 12th -- vs Rice

November 19th -- @ North Texas

November 26th -- vs Old Dominion

*Kickoff times will be announced at a later date.

The Bulldogs are set to begin spring practice on March 22nd. The spring game will be held on April 23rd.

