LA Tech's run comes to an end w/ loss to NC State in regional final

What. A. Run.

Louisiana Tech's run came to an end Sunday night with a 14-7 loss to NC State in the Regional Final.

After defeating Alabama 10-8 earlier in the day to advance to the final, Tech would give NC State all it could handle.

Parker Bates would hit two 2-run HR in the first three innings of the game to give Tech an early 4-0 lead in front of 2,513 rowdy Bulldog fans.

The Wolfpack would trim the lead to 4-3 after a Terrell Tatum 2-RBI single and Luca Tresh solo HR in the third and fourth innings.

In the 5th inning Bates would make his presence felt again with an RBI triple to extend the lead back out to 5-3 Tech.

In the bottom half of the 5th, NC State's potent lineup would deliver the knock out blow by scoring six runs on six hits to take a 9-5 lead.

The big hit in the inning came when Devonte Brown hit a grand slam to right field.

NC State would score tack on four more runs in the 6th to stretch its lead out to 13-5.

In the top of the 7th inning Hunter Wells hit a 2-run HR to left field to get Tech back to within six at 13-7, but that is as close as Tech would get.

Chris Villaman would close out the Bulldogs in the 9th inning to preserve the 14-7 Wolfpack victory.

Tech Faithful Shows Out

Louisiana Tech hosted its first regional in school history this weekend and 10,546 fans showed up to J.C. Love Field over the course of the 3-day tournament.

Historic Season

Louisiana Tech went 42-20 in its 2021 campaign.

The Diamond Dogs hosted their first NCAA Regional in school history, won the West Division of C-USA, knocked off two top five opponents, and saw five players make first team All-CUSA.

To the Seniors

Parker Bates, Hunter Wells, Manny Garcia, Kyle Griffen, Tyler Follis, and Bryce Fagan, it has truly been a pleasure men.

You guys are program changers. You changed this program forever.

