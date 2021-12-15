LA Tech signs 11 in Early Signing Period

Louisiana Tech announced the signings of 11 players in the early signing period on Wednesday.

HC Sonny Cumbie's first recruiting class currently ranks 3rd in Conference USA, per Rivals.com.

The 2022 class that was announced on Wednesday is comprised of 1 QB, 4 WRs, 1 TE, 2 OL, 1 LB, 1 CB and 1 K/P.

Quarterback

The big news of the day came when Landry Lyddy announced his intentions to stay home and sign with the Bulldogs over Boise State.

The Gatorade Louisiana Player of the Year was a HUGE get for Coach Cumbie and co. in the early signing period.

Lyddy threw for 4,247 yards and 53 touchdowns as a senior at Calvary Baptist in 2021.

Lyddy told BleedTechBlue.com on Wednesday, "The offense that Coach Cumbie is bringing in is very exciting, and it was a huge part of my decision. I want to be the guy to distribute the football to the athletes we have. We can go win some big time football games. I'm excited to be a Bulldog."

Wide Receiver

Cyrus Allen, O'Ryan James, Keshlon Jackson and Zyion Claville were signed at the wide receiver position.

Allen is already enrolled in school and will participate in spring practice in March.

James signed with the Bulldogs over offers from Mississippi State, Virginia, Tulane and others.

Jackson is the most decorated signee from an offer standpoint. The Lake Charles College Prep WR held offers from Arkansas, Kansas State, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State, Virginia, Washington State, West Virginia and others.

Claville was a late flip to the Bulldogs after being committed to Marshall for much of his senior season.

Ball skills. Ball skills. Ball skills.

Offensive Line

Isaac Ellis and Landon Nelson were the two offensive line signees on Wednesday.

Ellis is a transfer from Memphis that is already enrolled in classes at Tech.

At Memphis, Ellis played 1,500+ snaps over 34 career games.

Immediate contributor for the Bulldogs up front.

Nelson will come to Louisiana Tech from Iowa Western Community College.

The 6'2, 290-pound interior offensive lineman is NASTY.

Nelson will bring a toughness to the Tech OL.

Linebacker

Zy Ford played his high school football at East Webster in Maben, MS.

Ford was named the Region 2-2A Player of the Year for his performance at East Webster in 2021.

Ford is fast, physical and plays downhill from his linebacker position.

Cornerback

Jhamal Shelby Jr. signed with the Bulldogs from St. Augustine High School in New Orleans.

Shelby committed to the Bulldogs on December 12th shortly after his official visit to Ruston.

The 6'2, 180-pound cornerback is ranked as the 3rd best cornerback in LA by Rivals.com.

On film, the St. Augustin product shows a knack for disrupting receivers time after time with his length and physicality outside.

Shelby had 14 pass break-ups and 3 INTs as a senior.

Kicker/Punter

Buck Buchanan also signed his letter of intent with the Bulldogs on Wednesday.

Buchanan, from Marshall, TX, was named District Special Teams MVP after a strong senior season.

The 3-star prospect was also a 1st Team All-District Safety at Marshall in 2021.

Credit where Credit is Due

Sonny Cumbie was hired as the 34th head coach in Louisiana Tech football history on December 1st.

With National Signing Day looming and not much time to put a staff together, Cumbie relied on Brock Hays, Anthony Camp, Paul Turner, Teddy Veal and Sherman Wilson to keep Tech's 2022 recruiting class intact.

While Cumbie led the charge, the quintet of Bulldog staff members proved to be crucial down the stretch.

Sherman Wilson, Tech's Director of Recruiting, lined up each in-home visit and trips around the state into various high schools down the stretch.

Brock Hays, Anthony Camp, Paul Turner and Teddy Veal sealed the deal by showing a strong ability to maintain the previous relationships that had been built amongst the recruits and families, and also showing ability to create new buy-in into what Sonny Cumbie will be doing over his tenure at Louisiana Tech.

All 11 signees in Tech's class spoke to BleedTechBlue.com at length on the importance that each guy meant down the stretch.

