BleedTechBlue.com has learned that David Blackwell is expected to be named the new defensive coordinator at Louisiana Tech.

Blackwell comes to Louisiana Tech with over 20 years of coaching experience.

Here is a look at each of Blackwell's stops:

-- 1992: ECU - Undergraduate coach

-- 1993-95: ECU - LB Coach

-- 1996-99: Illinois State - Assistant Coach

-- 2000-02: Pittsburgh - LB Coach

-- 2003-08: Clemson - LB Coach

-- 2009: USF - Co-DC/LB Coach

-- 2012-13: Fordham - DC/LB Coach

-- 2014-17: Jacksonville State (FCS) - Defensive Coordinator

-- 2018: ECU - DC/LB Coach, Interim Head Coach (for final game of 2018 season)

-- 2019: Old Dominion - Defensive Coordinator

Blackwell's previous three stops at Jacksonville State, ECU, and Old Dominion have been successful.

From 2014 to 2017 at Jacksonville State, Blackwell's defenses ranked 17th, 12th, 4th, and 2nd in the FCS ranks. In 2016, Jacksonville State played for the FCS National Championship.

In 2018, Blackwell was tasked with taking over a defense at ECU that ranked 129th out of 129 FBS teams. The unit improved by 101.9 yards per game, up to 101st nationally.

In 2019, Blackwell headed to Norfolk, VA where he was tasked with improving an ODU defense that ranked 118th nationally. The unit improved by 100.3 yards per game, up to 46th nationally.

Blackwell will continue to run a 3-4 defensive scheme that the Bulldogs shifted to in 2019. With 9 starters departing from the defense, Blackwell's work will be cut out for him in 2020.

