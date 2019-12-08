Louisiana Tech (9-3) will face off with Miami (6-6) in the Walk-On's Independence Bowl on December 26th in Shreveport, LA.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 PM on ESPN.

Louisiana Tech finished its regular season with 9 wins; the most regular season wins under Skip Holtz.

La Tech ranked top 30 nationally in both yards per game (445.2) and points per game (34.0) in 2019.

The Tech offense is led by quarterback J'Mar Smith, who completed 66% of his throws for 2,814 yards, 17 touchdowns and 4 interceptions.

Defensively, Louisiana Tech allowed 23.7 points per game.

The Tech defense is led by cornerback Amik Robertson, who amassed 60 tackles, 8 TFL, 1 sack, 5 INTs, and 16 pass break-ups. Robertson was named a first-team All-American by Pro Football Focus.

Miami is coached by first-year HC Manny Diaz. Diaz served as Louisiana Tech's defensive coordinator in 2014.

Blake Baker serves as the Hurricanes defensive coordinator. Baker served on Louisiana Tech's staff from 2014-2018.

The Hurricanes will enter the December 26th match-up as losers of two straight as the Hurricanes closed out their regular season with losses to FIU and Duke.

Offensively, it's been a struggle for Miami as they are averaging 27.8 points per game.

True freshman Jarren Williams leads the team with 2,093 yards passing, 19 TDs and 6 INTs.

The Hurricanes feature a premier pass rush that accumulated 44 sacks in 2019, good for 7th nationally.

With a win over the Hurricanes, Louisiana Tech will win its 10th game in a season for the first time since 1984.

