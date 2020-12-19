BleedTechBlue - LA Tech to Host Lamar Saturday Afternoon

Louisiana Tech (5-2) will be back in action Saturday afternoon when it will host Lamar (1-5) in non-conference action.

Tipoff is set for 1 PM on CUSA.tv (subscription required). Dave Nitz and Jack Thigpen will have the radio call on KXKZ 107.5 FM.

In its last game Tuesday night, Louisiana Tech handled Jackson State 85-58.

In the win, Tech forced a season-high 24 turnovers on the defense end. The Bulldogs also limited the Tigers to just 40% shooting from the field.

Kalob Ledoux continues to pace Tech offensively averaging 15.3 points per game.

Looking at Lamar, the Cardinals lone win this season was a 63-60 win over ULM on December 9th.

Davion Buster is leading the team in scoring averaging 17.5 points per game on 38% shooting from the field.

ESPN's Basketball Power Index gives the Bulldogs an 83.9% chance at earning a victory this afternoon.

