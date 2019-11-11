Louisiana Tech (1-0) will open the home portion of its schedule Tuesday night when Wiley College (2-0) comes to town.

Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. inside the Thomas Assembly Center. Dave Nitz, Voice of the Bulldogs, will have the radio call on KXKZ 107.5 FM. The game can be streamed on CUSA.tv (subscription required).

The Dunkin’ Dogs opened their season last Wednesday night with an 82-49 win at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

The 33-point win was the largest season-opening road win in program history.

All 11 Bulldogs that saw action scored in the contest, led by DaQuan Bracey with 14 points. The senior point guard also added a game-high 6 assists.

Kalob Ledoux, in his first game as a Bulldog, added 13 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists in 27 minutes of action.

Wiley College is an NAIA program that is located in Marshall, Texas. The Wildcats went 24-7 in its 2018-2019 campaign and are off to a 2-0 start in 2019-2020.

ESPN’s Basketball Power Index gives Louisiana Tech a 99.2% chance of winning.

