Louisiana Tech (10-3) will hit the road to Wichita, KS for a 3-game set with Wichita State (10-2) this weekend.

Game Times

- Friday | 3 PM, ESPN 3

- Saturday | 1 PM, ESPN 3

- Sunday | 12 PM, ESPN 3

Pitching Probables

- Friday | LHP Jonathan Fincher (2-1, 1.42) vs RHP Jake Hamilton (1-1, 4.50)

- Saturday | RHP Tyler Follis (0-0, 3.86) vs RHP Liam Eddy (2-0, 1.35)

- Sunday | RHP Jarret Whorff (3-0, 1.21) vs RHP Preston Snavely (2-1, 1.53)

Who’s Hot for Louisiana Tech?

- Parker Bates (13 GP, 1.405 OPS, 5 HR, 19 RBI)



- Steele Netterville (12 GP, 1.264 OPS, 4 HR, 16 RBI)



- Jorge Corona (11 GP, .909 OPS, 1 HR, 5 RBI)



Who’s Hot for Wichita State?

- Couper Cornblum (12 GP, 1.239 OPS, 1 HR, 11 RBI)



- Hunter Gibson (12 GP, .789 OPS, 13 RBI)



- Ross Cadena (12 GP, .670 OPS, 5 RBI)



Interesting Match-up of Two of the Top Pitching Teams Nationally

- The match-up between Louisiana Tech and Wichita State will pit two of the top pitching staffs in the country against one another. Louisiana Tech ranks 19th in the country with a team ERA of 2.43, while Wichita State ranks 33rd nationally with a team ERA of 2.72.



