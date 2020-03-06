La Tech Travels to Wichita State for Non-Conference Series
Louisiana Tech (10-3) will hit the road to Wichita, KS for a 3-game set with Wichita State (10-2) this weekend.
Game Times
- Friday | 3 PM, ESPN 3
- Saturday | 1 PM, ESPN 3
- Sunday | 12 PM, ESPN 3
Pitching Probables
- Friday | LHP Jonathan Fincher (2-1, 1.42) vs RHP Jake Hamilton (1-1, 4.50)
- Saturday | RHP Tyler Follis (0-0, 3.86) vs RHP Liam Eddy (2-0, 1.35)
- Sunday | RHP Jarret Whorff (3-0, 1.21) vs RHP Preston Snavely (2-1, 1.53)
Who’s Hot for Louisiana Tech?
- Parker Bates (13 GP, 1.405 OPS, 5 HR, 19 RBI)
- Steele Netterville (12 GP, 1.264 OPS, 4 HR, 16 RBI)
- Jorge Corona (11 GP, .909 OPS, 1 HR, 5 RBI)
Who’s Hot for Wichita State?
- Couper Cornblum (12 GP, 1.239 OPS, 1 HR, 11 RBI)
- Hunter Gibson (12 GP, .789 OPS, 13 RBI)
- Ross Cadena (12 GP, .670 OPS, 5 RBI)
Interesting Match-up of Two of the Top Pitching Teams Nationally
- The match-up between Louisiana Tech and Wichita State will pit two of the top pitching staffs in the country against one another. Louisiana Tech ranks 19th in the country with a team ERA of 2.43, while Wichita State ranks 33rd nationally with a team ERA of 2.72.
