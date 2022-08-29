News More News
LA Tech vs Missouri | Top Returning Players in 2022

Ben Carlisle
Louisiana Tech and Missouri are scheduled for a 7 PM kickoff from Columbia on Thursday night.

The Sonny Cumbie Era will get underway for the Bulldogs from Ruston, while the Tigers enter year three of the Eli Drinkwitz regime.

Let's take a look at the top returning players from each squad as they enter the 2022 season, minimum 100 snaps played.

First, we'll preview Louisiana Tech before moving on to the Missouri Tigers.

LA Tech Offense
Player PFF Grade Stats/Notes

WR Tre Harris

77.5

40 catches for 562 yards and 4 TDs as a RS FR in 2021

LG Josh Mote

76.5

Only allowed 2 sacks in 457 pass blocking snaps in 2021

RB Greg Garner

75.3

Had 253 total yards and 4 TDs as a reserve RB in 2021

WR Smoke Harris

74.9

Led LA Tech with 71 catches for 756 yards and 6 TDs last season

WR Kyle Maxwell

68

Caught 9 passes for 119 yards in 121 snaps played in 2021

