LA Tech vs Missouri | Top Returning Players in 2022
Louisiana Tech and Missouri are scheduled for a 7 PM kickoff from Columbia on Thursday night.
The Sonny Cumbie Era will get underway for the Bulldogs from Ruston, while the Tigers enter year three of the Eli Drinkwitz regime.
Let's take a look at the top returning players from each squad as they enter the 2022 season, minimum 100 snaps played.
First, we'll preview Louisiana Tech before moving on to the Missouri Tigers.
|Player
|PFF Grade
|Stats/Notes
|
WR Tre Harris
|
77.5
|
40 catches for 562 yards and 4 TDs as a RS FR in 2021
|
LG Josh Mote
|
76.5
|
Only allowed 2 sacks in 457 pass blocking snaps in 2021
|
RB Greg Garner
|
75.3
|
Had 253 total yards and 4 TDs as a reserve RB in 2021
|
WR Smoke Harris
|
74.9
|
Led LA Tech with 71 catches for 756 yards and 6 TDs last season
|
WR Kyle Maxwell
|
68
|
Caught 9 passes for 119 yards in 121 snaps played in 2021
