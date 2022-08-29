Louisiana Tech and Missouri are scheduled for a 7 PM kickoff from Columbia on Thursday night.

The Sonny Cumbie Era will get underway for the Bulldogs from Ruston, while the Tigers enter year three of the Eli Drinkwitz regime.

Let's take a look at the top returning players from each squad as they enter the 2022 season, minimum 100 snaps played.

First, we'll preview Louisiana Tech before moving on to the Missouri Tigers.