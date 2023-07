Diamond Dogs RHP Landon Tomkins was selected in the 10th round by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2023 MLB Draft on Monday.

Tomkins, a native of Brandon, MS, made 74 appearances on the mound in a Bulldog uniform from 2021-2023.

The right-hander went 13-4 with a 3.94 ERA across 132.1 innings pitched in his career.

---

