Landry Lyddy named Gatorade Louisiana Football Player of the Year

Lyddy is a 2022 QB that is committed to play at Louisiana Tech next fall.

As a senior at Calvary Baptist in 2021, Lyddy passed for 4,247 yards and 53 touchdowns while leading the Cavaliers to the Division IV state semifinals.

Lyddy after being named Gatorade Louisiana Football Player of the Year told BleedTechBlue.com, "All I can say is praise God. He gifted me with my talents, and I couldn't be more grateful. My family and the coaches that put so much into me deserve the recognition. I couldn't have gotten this award without them."

The 6'1, 195-pound signal caller is one of just three passers in state history to throw for 50-plus touchdowns in a single-season.

Lyddy also became just the sixth QB in Louisiana high school football history to cross the 4,000-yard mark in a single-season in 2021.

Lyddy totaled 7,813 yards and 96 touchdowns through the air during his two years as the starting quarterback at Calvary.

The Gatorade Player of the Year program annually recognizes one winner in the District of Columbia and each of the 50 states that sanction high school football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, baseball, softball, and boys and girls track & field, and awards one National Player of the Year in each sport. The selection process is administered by the Gatorade Player of the Year Selection Committee, which leverages experts including coaches, scouts, media and others as sources to help evaluate and determine the state winners in each sport.

