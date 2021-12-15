Landry Lyddy stays home, signs with LA Tech

In the end, Landry Lyddy made the decision to stay home and sign with Louisiana Tech on Wednesday.

The Recruitment The last few weeks have been hectic for Lyddy, to say the least. As Lyddy shared with BleedTechBlue.com, "The last few weeks have been extremely fun, stressful and scary all at the same time. Being named Gatorade Player of the Year is a huge honor, and it brought along two big time offers. I checked out both schools (SMU & Boise State), and it made my decision difficult, but I feel like I've made the right decision." Lyddy was Louisiana Tech's first commitment in its 2022 class back in May. Lyddy was set. He would be playing his college football in his backyard just an hour down the road from his home in Shreveport. Until things changed. Louisiana Tech announced on November 26th that Skip Holtz would not be returning for his 10th season as the Head Coach of the Bulldogs. Game. On. SMU would offer the talented signal caller on December 1st, the same day that Louisiana Tech announced Sonny Cumbie as its new Head Football Coach. Could the Bulldogs keep Lyddy in the fold? What would the offense look like? Would the signing class fall apart? Many questions that had to be answered following Cumbie's hire. Boise State would follow with a scholarship offer of its own on December 4th. However, Lyddy remained committed to Louisiana Tech. It was time to get to know Louisiana Tech's new staff while also hearing from SMU and Boise State on a daily basis. Lyddy even took a visit to SMU on December 5th and was intrigued by the program. Cumbie made the trip to Shreveport the following day to see Lyddy on December 6th.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JIGhhZCBhIGdyZWF0IHRpbWUgd2l0aCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0xBVGVjaEZCP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBM QVRlY2hGQjwvYT4gdG9uaWdodCEg8J+QtiDwn5KZIOKZpe+4jyA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1NDdW1iaWVfTGFUZWNoP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBTQ3VtYmllX0xhVGVjaDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9pUmVjcnVpdERhQm9vdD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5AaVJlY3J1aXREYUJvb3Q8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vY29hY2hiaGF5cz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A Y29hY2hiaGF5czwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9W ZWFsQ29hY2g/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFZlYWxDb2FjaDwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CbGVlZFRlY2hCbHVlP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBCbGVlZFRlY2hCbHVlPC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vc3A4ellia0xhQiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3Nw OHpZYmtMYUI8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTGFuZHJ5IEx5ZGR5IChATGFuZHJ5 THlkZHkpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTGFuZHJ5THlk ZHkvc3RhdHVzLzE0NjgwNjc4NjgyMTg2MzgzMzk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIgNywgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+Cjwv ZGl2PgoK

Was Lyddy sold on the new Tech staff enough to shut things down? Not yet, but Lyddy did tell BleedTechBlue.com, "The in-home visit with Coach Cumbie went well. It was great to see the coaches in person and to talk ball with Coach Cumbie." The offensive scheme questions had been answered, but was Louisiana Tech still "home"? Boise State was lurking. The Broncos were itching to secure a visit, and they did. Lyddy visited Boise State on December 9th-11th, the final weekend before signing day on the 15th.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn5+gIPCflLUg4pqr77iPIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9ibHVlY29sbGFyP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jYmx1ZWNvbGxhcjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Ccm9uY29TcG9ydHNGQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5AQnJvbmNvU3BvcnRzRkI8L2E+IHdhcyBhIGdyZWF0IGhvc3QgdGhp cyB3ZWVrZW5kISAgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9BQUJy b25jb0hDP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBBQUJyb25jb0hDPC9hPiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1ZpbnRhZ2VQbG91Z2g/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFZpbnRhZ2VQbG91Z2g8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQm9pc2VSZWNydWl0aW5nP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBCb2lzZVJlY3J1aXRpbmc8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYW5kcmV3d2Fsa2VyQlNVP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkBhbmRyZXd3YWxrZXJCU1U8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSm9obkdhcmNpYV9Kcj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5ASm9obkdhcmNpYV9KcjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9DYWx2YXJ5Q2F2cz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ2Fs dmFyeUNhdnM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSmlt bXlEZXRhaWw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEppbW15RGV0YWlsPC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0plcml0Um9zZXI/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEplcml0Um9zZXI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby9ya2VZRll3Q2s0Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vcmtlWUZZ d0NrNDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBMYW5kcnkgTHlkZHkgKEBMYW5kcnlMeWRk eSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9MYW5kcnlMeWRkeS9z dGF0dXMvMTQ3MDQ1MDMzNjkwNTI4MTU0Mz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5EZWNlbWJlciAxMywgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQg YXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdl dHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2 PgoK