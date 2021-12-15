Landry Lyddy stays home, signs with LA Tech
In the end, Landry Lyddy made the decision to stay home and sign with Louisiana Tech on Wednesday.
The Recruitment
The last few weeks have been hectic for Lyddy, to say the least.
As Lyddy shared with BleedTechBlue.com, "The last few weeks have been extremely fun, stressful and scary all at the same time. Being named Gatorade Player of the Year is a huge honor, and it brought along two big time offers. I checked out both schools (SMU & Boise State), and it made my decision difficult, but I feel like I've made the right decision."
Lyddy was Louisiana Tech's first commitment in its 2022 class back in May.
Lyddy was set. He would be playing his college football in his backyard just an hour down the road from his home in Shreveport.
Until things changed.
Louisiana Tech announced on November 26th that Skip Holtz would not be returning for his 10th season as the Head Coach of the Bulldogs.
Game. On.
SMU would offer the talented signal caller on December 1st, the same day that Louisiana Tech announced Sonny Cumbie as its new Head Football Coach.
Could the Bulldogs keep Lyddy in the fold? What would the offense look like? Would the signing class fall apart? Many questions that had to be answered following Cumbie's hire.
Boise State would follow with a scholarship offer of its own on December 4th.
However, Lyddy remained committed to Louisiana Tech. It was time to get to know Louisiana Tech's new staff while also hearing from SMU and Boise State on a daily basis.
Lyddy even took a visit to SMU on December 5th and was intrigued by the program.
Cumbie made the trip to Shreveport the following day to see Lyddy on December 6th.
Was Lyddy sold on the new Tech staff enough to shut things down? Not yet, but Lyddy did tell BleedTechBlue.com, "The in-home visit with Coach Cumbie went well. It was great to see the coaches in person and to talk ball with Coach Cumbie."
The offensive scheme questions had been answered, but was Louisiana Tech still "home"?
Boise State was lurking. The Broncos were itching to secure a visit, and they did.
Lyddy visited Boise State on December 9th-11th, the final weekend before signing day on the 15th.
It went well. Really well.
In regards to the Broncos, "Boise State was very impressive. The facilities, the coaches, and the city itself. Everything about Boise was very attractive, they did a great job recruiting me. It made my decision difficult, but the fact that I signed with Tech shows how much faith I have in Coach Cumbie and LA Tech."
Decision Time
After eliminating SMU from the conversation, it became a two-horse race between Louisiana Tech and Boise State to the finish line.
Louisiana Tech is coming off a 3-9 season and is breaking in a new coaching staff. What could go wrong? Or is Landry Lyddy intrigued by the possibility of being "the guy" at quarterback in the Sonny Cumbie era?
Boise State went 7-5 in Andy Avalos's first season as the head coach.
The Broncos have only won at least 10 games in a season 16 times since 2000. No big deal, right?
Boise, Idaho is 1,800 miles from home, though.
Ultimately, the Bulldogs won out. Lyddy told BleedTechBlue.com, "At Louisiana Tech I have an opportunity that I wouldn't have anywhere else, and that's to play in front of my friends and family. I want to be a part of the change at LA Tech. I want the new coaches and my 2022 class to do something special and get Ruston excited about LA Tech football."
Gatorade Louisiana Football Player of the Year
Did I mention that during all of the craziness of the last two weeks that Lyddy was named the Gatorade Louisiana Football Player of the Year on December 7th?
After being named Gatorade Louisiana Football Player of the Year Lyddy told BleedTechBlue.com, "All I can say is praise God. He gifted me with my talents, and I couldn't be more grateful. My family and the coaches that put so much into me deserve the recognition. I couldn't have gotten this award without them."
As a senior at Calvary Baptist in 2021, Lyddy passed for 4,247 yards and 53 touchdowns while leading the Cavaliers to the Division IV state semifinals.
The 6'1, 195-pound signal caller is one of just three passers in state history to throw for 50-plus touchdowns in a single-season.
Lyddy also became just the sixth QB in Louisiana high school football history to cross the 4,000-yard mark in a single-season in 2021.
Past winners of the award include Derek Stingley Jr, Leonard Fournette, Joe McKnight, Brock Berlin, and Bradie James. You've probably heard of a few of those guys.
STUD.
What's next?
Lyddy's last day at Calvary is today, December 15th.
Following graduation, there's no time for rest. It's time to work. Lyddy will spend the next three months getting his body ready for the college grind before enrolling at Louisiana Tech in March so that he can participate in spring practice.
The Sonny Cumbie era at Louisiana Tech is only two weeks old. Landry Lyddy is Cumbie's first QB signee. Will the two be remembered forever in Bulldog lore? We shall find out.
Lyddy's Final Words
"The offense that Coach Cumbie is bringing in is very exciting, and it was a huge part of my decision. I want to be the guy to distribute the football to the athletes we have. We can go win some big time football games. I'm excited to be a Bulldog."
