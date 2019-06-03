Louisiana Tech bolstered its receivers room Sunday night when Malik Stanley pledged his commitment to the Bulldogs.

Stanley will be a grad transfer from South Alabama that has one year of eligibility remaining.

On why he chose La Tech, Stanley told BleedTechBlue.com, "The opportunity...the quarterback. The atmosphere, the team chemistry, and it just felt like the right place to be for my last year of college football."

Stanley went on to say, "Their play style just caters to receivers, and that's what I wanted for my last year."

In 12 games over 2 years at South Alabama, Stanley caught 35 passes for 434 yards and 4 touchdowns. In November of 2017, Stanley had a career game against ULL when he caught 5 passes for 68 yards and two touchdowns.

Asked what fans will notice when watching him play, Stanley said, "I'm physical, hard working, and not scared of the moment."

