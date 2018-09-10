Louisiana Tech knocked off the Southern Jaguars on Saturday. In our Monday rewind, we look back at the three pivotal moments in the game.



The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs used a run-stopping defense and a wide open spread attack on offense to wear out Southern in Ruston. J'Mar Smith spread the ball around all night as the Bulldogs rolled up 613 yards of offense. Southern didn't go down without a fight. Let's get in to three pivotal moments in the game.



1. Mt. Driskel held off the storm. At 535 feet above sea level, Mt. Driskel is the highest point in Louisiana. A thunderstorm approaching from the west loomed large on the radar all night, but it slowed down and didn't hit Ruston until the game ended. J'Mar Smith and the Louisiana Tech receivers certainly benefited as the Bulldogs put up over 400 yards through the air.



2. On 4th and 10, with Tech up 21-14, the Bulldogs needed to get momentum back. Southern had come up with two straight touchdowns and Tech needed to come away with points. Smith hit Rhashid Bonnette for 13 yards to move the chains. Two plays later, Smith found Bonnette again, this time in the end zone, to put the Bulldogs up 28-14.



3. On the very next drive, Southern ate up over six minutes from the game clock and marched back down the field. Willie Baker came up with a sack on 3rd and 15 from the Louisiana Tech 17 yard line.

Baker's sack forced Southern to attempt a 38 yards field goal, which was blocked by Amik Robertson.



A few players had breakout performances on Saturday. Smoke Harris had 64 yards receiving and two touchdowns. The true freshman had been getting on the field for kick returns and showed up against Southern in a big way. Willie Baker had 4 tackles, with two tackles for loss including the big sack in the second quarter. Fellow defensive ends Immanuel Turner and Matthew Ydarraga also had 4 tackles and a sack.

