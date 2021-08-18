LB Zy Ford commits to Louisiana Tech

WHAT IT MEANS | Ford becomes the 8th commitment in Louisiana Tech's 2022 recruiting class. Ford is the first LB to commit to the Bulldogs in this recruiting cycle.

IN FORD'S OWN WORDS | "Ruston felt like home. I love the small town environment, and LA Tech really remind me of where I play my high school football."

OFFER LIST | Louisiana Tech, Memphis, ULL, Liberty, Tulane, Utah State, Southern Miss, South Alabama, Navy, Georgia State, Army, Air Force, and ULM.

THE FILM