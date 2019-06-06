David Leal was selected in the 38th round (1,154th overall) of the 2019 MLB Draft Wednesday afternoon by the Oakland Athletics.

Oakland selects LHP David Leal out of Louisiana Tech with its 38th round pick (1154th overall) in the 2019 MLB First-Year Player Draft.

Leal finished his senior season at Louisiana Tech 4-2 on the mound with a 3.42 ERA in 55.1 innings of work.

Of the course of his two years at Louisiana Tech, Leal had a 2.71 ERA in 142.2 innings pitched.

Leal is one of three left-handers that the A's selected in the 2019 MLB Draft.

Once Leal signs his contract, he will likely be sent to play for the Vermont Lake Monsters in the New York Penn League.

