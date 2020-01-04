Louisiana Tech defeated Southern Miss 78-50 Saturday afternoon to complete the season sweep of the Golden Eagles.

The Bulldogs saw four players score in double figures, led by Kalob Ledoux with a game-high 20 points off the bench.

Isaiah Crawford (15 pts), DaQuan Bracey (10 pts), and Amorie Archibald (10 pts) also scored in double figures.

For the game, Louisiana Tech shot 45% from the field and knocked down 12 three pointers.

On the defensive end of the floor, the Dunkin' Dogs forced the Golden Eagles into 21 turnovers and converted them into 27 points.

Andrew Gordon created havoc defensively as the big man had 2 blocks and 2 steals in only 19 minutes of action.

Southern Miss was led by Gabe Watson with 18 points.

The Bulldogs will be back in action next Thursday night at UTSA. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 pm on ESPNU.

