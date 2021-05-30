Lehigh Grad Transfer OT Christopher Fournier commits to LA Tech
OT Christopher Fournier announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech Saturday evening.
Fournier has spent the last 4 seasons at Lehigh University where he was a 3.5 year starter.
The 6'4, 285-pound offensive tackle be immediately eligible beginning this fall.
On why he chose LA Tech, Fournier told BleedTechBlue.com, "I chose LA Tech because it was the best fit for what I wanted for my final year. I got along really well with the whole coaching staff and the decision got easier when I realized how much experience there is within that group that will continue the success of the program."
During his time at Lehigh, Fournier made 28 career starts, with 25 of those coming at left tackle.
Having the opportunity to be coach by Dave DeGuglielmo was intriguing to Fournier, as he told BleedTechBlue.com, "I believe that working with Coach Guge and Coach Hester will develop me and bring my game to a new level."
Academically, Fournier has an engineering degree from his time at Lehigh. Speaking about the engineering program at Tech, Fournier told BleedTechBlue.com, "I am excited that I will be able to continue my engineering education. I worked really hard to get my civil engineering undergraduate degree so I was happy to find a school that had a Master's in Engineering Management. Football doesn't last forever unfortunately, so I put large stock in being as educated as possible.
Fournier will report to campus in early June.
