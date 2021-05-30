Lehigh Grad Transfer OT Christopher Fournier commits to LA Tech

Fournier has spent the last 4 seasons at Lehigh University where he was a 3.5 year starter.

The 6'4, 285-pound offensive tackle be immediately eligible beginning this fall.

On why he chose LA Tech, Fournier told BleedTechBlue.com, "I chose LA Tech because it was the best fit for what I wanted for my final year. I got along really well with the whole coaching staff and the decision got easier when I realized how much experience there is within that group that will continue the success of the program."

During his time at Lehigh, Fournier made 28 career starts, with 25 of those coming at left tackle.

Having the opportunity to be coach by Dave DeGuglielmo was intriguing to Fournier, as he told BleedTechBlue.com, "I believe that working with Coach Guge and Coach Hester will develop me and bring my game to a new level."