BleedTechBlue - Lewis Commits to La Tech

Solomon Lewis became the 8th commitment in Louisiana Tech's 2021 recruiting class when he pledged his commitment to the Bulldogs on May 27th.

Lewis made his decision public Friday evening with an announcement on Twitter.

On what drew him to Louisiana Tech, Lewis told BleedTechBlue.com, "I like everything about them and their program. I like all the coaches and have a good relationship with each of them. I think that Louisiana Tech has a great offense that is going to fit my skill set perfectly."

Lewis chose Louisiana Tech over other FBS offers from Miami (FL), Texas Tech, Houston, and Tulane.

Lewis plays his high school football at Lake Charles College Prep where former Louisiana Tech WR Erick Franklin is the head coach.

With 8 commitments in the 2021 recruiting cycle, Louisiana Tech's class ranks 60th nationally and #2 in Conference USA.

