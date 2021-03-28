BleedTechBlue - Lofton Jr hits Game-Winner, Dunkin' Dogs beat Colorado State 76-74

Louisiana Tech (24-8) earned a dramatic 76-74 win over Colorado State (20-8) Sunday afternoon.

With the win, the Bulldogs secured 3rd place in the NIT.

With 14 seconds remaining in the game, and the score tied at 74, Eric Konkol called a timeout.

The 6th year HC drew up a play for his star freshman Kenneth Lofton Jr.

Amorie Archibald got the ball to Lofton at the top of the key with 7 seconds remaining, Lofton Jr took one dribble towards the bucket and laid it in to give Tech a 76-74 lead with 0.3 seconds left.

A Colorado State full-court heave went begging.

For the game, Lofton Jr finished with a career-high 27 points and 13 rebounds.

The Bulldogs were able to overcome an 11-point deficit with 8:34 remaining in the game.

Trailing 64-53 with 8:34 left, Tech would go on a 14-0 run to take a 67-64 lead after an Amorie Archibald 3-pointer with 5:05 remaining.

The two teams would trade buckets throughout the remainder of the game until Junior delivered late.

Louisiana Tech ends its 2020-2021 season at 24-8 overall. After being picked to finished 7th in the conference in the preseason, the Bulldogs won the West Division of C-USA in the regular season.

