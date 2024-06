Forsythe is a transfer right-handed pitcher from Mississippi State that will come to Louisiana Tech with two years of eligibility remaining.

The D'Iberville, Mississippi native struck out 18.5 hitters per 9 innings pitched in 6 appearances for the Bulldogs in 2024.

Forsythe saw four of his six appearances result in the opponents failing to score and struck out 12 hitters in 4.1 innings of work in those four appearances.

