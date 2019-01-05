Louisiana Tech 11-4, 1-1) will travel to Houston Saturday afternoon to take on an improving Rice 6-9, 1-1) team.

Tip-off is set for 2PM. The game can be streamed on ESPN3. Dave Nitz will have the radio call on KXKZ 107.5FM.

The Bulldogs dropped their first game Since November Thursday night at North Texas 63-59.

Tech fell behind 30-11 midway through the first half and were unable to ever fully recover. Tech would tie the game at 59 with 48 seconds remaining, but North Texas would score the games final four points to earn the win.

Tech struggled offensively throughout the evening shooting only 38% from the field, 20% from three-point range, and 52% at the free throw line.

DaQuan Bracey lead Tech with 22 points on 8/20 shooting.

Rice enters Saturday’s contest after defeating Southern Miss 73-65 Thursday night.

Chris Mullins leads the Owls averaging 12.8 points per game.

Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for Louisiana Tech Athletics!