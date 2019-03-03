Louisiana Tech (18-11, 8-8) will travel to Miami for the second time this season to take on FIU (17–11, 8-7) Sunday morning.

Tip-off is set for 11 a.m., and the game can be streamed on CUSA.tv (subscription required). Dave Nitz will have the radio call on KXKZ 107.5 FM.

In Tech’s final home game of the season Thursday night, the Bulldogs fell to Marshall 90-79.

The Thundering Herd connected on 16/32 three-point field goals, led by Jon Elmore, who hit five.

Elmore led Marshall with 34 points.

For Tech, DaQuan Bracey scored 26 points in the defeat, while Amorie Archibald added 18.

In the last meeting between the two teams on February 2nd, FIU defeated Tech 75-69. The Panthers outscored the Bulldogs 40-29 in the second half to earn the win.

Anthony Duruji paced Tech with 16 points and 14 points in the loss.

Trejon Jacob led the Panthers with 24 points in the win.

