Louisiana Tech (16-10, 6-7) will play return to the Thomas Assembly Center against UTSA (15-11, 9-4) Saturday afternoon.

Tipoff is set for 2PM, and the game will be broadcast on ESPN+. Dave Nitz and Jack Thigpen will have the radio call on KXKZ 107.5FM.

Louisiana Tech was able to put an end to a three-game losing streak Thursday night when it defeated UTSA 71-57.

In the win, the Bulldogs shot 51% from the field and committed only 12 turnovers.

DaQuan Bracey led the charge for Tech pouring in a career-high 28 points in 38 minutes. Anthony Duruji also added 16 points on 7/10 shooting in the win.

UTSA on the other hand, did not play well on Thursday night in a 78-71 loss at the hands of Southern Miss.

The Roadrunners will be led by two sensational guards in Jhivan Jackson and Keaton Wallace. Jackson is averaging 22.8 points per game while Wallace is pouring in 21.3 of his own. The combined output of 44.3 points per game makes up 55% of the Roadrunners points per game.

Jackson and Wallace have combined to shoot 39% from three-point range on an astounding 495 attempts. If the Bulldogs are going to move to 14-0 at home, Eric Konkol’s squad must find a way to limit the damage of Jackson and Wallace.

At the conclusion of the Saturday games across Conference USA, the conference will release all Bonus Play matchups and game times for February 23rd. A complete TV and tip time schedule will be released Sunday afternoon.

