BleedTechBlue - Louisiana Tech & North Texas set for C-USA Showdown

Louisiana Tech (14-5, 7-3) will take its show on the road this weekend to Denton, TX to square-off with North Texas (9-5, 5-1).

Tipoff is set for 7 PM Friday night and 1 PM Saturday afternoon. Both games can be streamed on Stadium.

Dave Nitz and Jack Thigpen will have the radio call on KXKZ 107.5 FM.

Louisiana Tech enters the weekend having won 6 of its last 7 games in conference play.

After defeating Southern Miss twice last week, the Bulldogs are really starting to hit their stride with four weeks remaining in the regular season.

Isaiah Crawford continues to pace the Bulldogs in conference play averaging 13.7 points and 6 rebounds per game.

Shifting to North Texas, Grant McCasland's squad is coming off a sweep of Rice last weekend.

Javion Hamlet is leading the team with 13.9 points per game. Hamlet is reigning Conference USA Player of the Year.

The Bulldogs and Mean Green split a pair of games last season with each team winning on the opponents home floor. North Texas took a 1-point decision in Ruston, while Tech won a 2-point in Denton.

