Andre Anthony has been the victim of a few bad breaks with his time at Louisiana State.

Before the start of the last season, Anthony was in a good spot: competing for a starting role in LSU's linebacking corps in his second year on campus after an injury to star LB Arden Key.

But in practice preparing for the season opener against BYU, Anthony heard a "popping" noise in his foot. At the time, it was thought to be something relatively minor, but the injury was enough to keep budding LB out of LSU's 27-0 blowout of the Cougars.

It wasn't until after the opener that the "minor foot injury" was revealed to be a crack in the bone of Anthony's foot, requiring Andre to stay off the field (and off his foot) the entire season.

But then again, siting out was nothing new for Anthony.

Due to the shutdown of the Miller-McCoy school in New Orleans, Andre had to transfer to Edna Karr for his senior year in high school. Somewhere in that shuffle, paperwork wasn't filed, classes weren't taught, and in the end, Anthony was required to sit out his first year in Baton Rouge.

Regardless, LSU was still excited to have all 225 pounds of him on campus. Anthony had received a lot of attention out of high school, gathering a four star ranking and offers from 23 P5 programs, including an offer from every SEC school not named Kentucky or South Carolina.

So it did take two years, but Andre Anthony finally saw the field for Louisiana State in this year's opener against Miami in Texas. And like a player who had yet to play a snap of college ball, Anthony's first game was decent, but not spectacular. Andre's only recorded stat was a single solo tackle, but he performed well enough to earn a 66.6 score from PFF.

Against Southeastern Louisiana the next week, Anthony had a larger impact, scoring a 76.3. Against the Lions, Andre's stat sheet listed three tackles and a fumble fumble recovery.

But early in the third game against Auburn, Anthony made a pretty substantial mistake (in the top right):