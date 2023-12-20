Tillery, a transfer defensive back from ULM, will come to Louisiana Tech with one year of eligibility remaining.

On why he chose LA Tech, Tillery told BleedTechBlue.com, "I always liked the college town atmosphere of Louisiana Tech. Coach Cumbie is a stand up guy. And all my NOLA guys like Mike Mike, Kolbe Fields, and Jhamal Shelby are up here. We can do something special and run the table in C-USA."

Tillery, had 89 tackles, 1 INT and 4 sacks during his 3-year career at ULM. As a junior in 2023, the 5'10, 180-pound had a 74.9 PFF grade across 634 snaps.

---

