Starter Comparison | LA Tech vs FIU

Ben Carlisle • BleedTechBlue
@BCarlisle37

Louisiana Tech (1-2) will open Conference USA play on the road at FIU (1-3) on Saturday night.

Kickoff is scheduled 5 CT on the ESPN+.

With the help of Pro Football Focus, let's take a look at the starters for both teams.

PFF Grading Scale

90 and Above - Elite Level

80 to 89 - All-Conference Level

70 to 79 - Starter Level

60 to 69 - Backup Level

59 and Below - Replacement Level

LA Tech Offense vs FIU Defense
LA Tech Player PFF Grade FIU Player PFF Grade

QB Jack Turner

58.3

DE Eddie Walls III

69.4

RB Omiri Wiggins

57.1

DT Jeramy Passmore

64

LT Daniel Keys

51.5

DT Steven Shannon

58.3

LG Bert Hale

64.8

DE Giovanni Davis

59.6

C Landon Nelson

59.1

LB Travion Barnes

60.9

RG Jerren Gilbert

56.8

LB Elijah Anderson-Taylor

57.7

RT Hayden Christman

61.4

S CJ Christian

74.3

TE Eli Finley

69.8

S Jamal Potts

68.9

WR Abdul Fatai-Ibrahim

49.6

S JoJo Evans

67.6

WR Tru Edwards

61.3

CB Brian Blades

85.7

WR Jay Wilkerson

67.7

CB Hezekiah Masses

70.7

Whether its Jack Turner or Evan Bullock at quarterback, Tech should light up this FIU defense.

The Panthers are giving up over 32 points and over 440 yards per game on the defensive side of the ball.

Teams are rushing for 213 yards per game against FIU. Perhaps a big game for Omiri Wiggins, Donerio Davenport, and Fred Robertson? That would go a long way in making the job easier for Tech quarterbacks.

Looking at the secondary, it could be a little more difficult to throw the football against the Panthers.

Blades and Masses have been very good at the corner spot. Opponents are only completing 47% of throws that have gone towards Blades.

FIU Offense vs Tech Defense
FIU Player PFF Grade LA Tech Player PFF Grade

QB Keyone Jenkins

65.2

DE J'Dan Burnett

66.5

RB Kejon Owens

79.9

NT David Blay

68.6

LT Travis Burke

71.2

DE Jessie Evans

68.9

LG Ben Shellenback

71.1

LB Kolbe Fields

71.3

C Jaheim Buchanon

60.5

LB Zach Zimos

63.7

RG Naeer Jackson

60.1

LB CJ Harris

66.3

RT JaDarious Lee

35.8

S Isaiah Mcelvane

57.8

TE Josiah Miamen

54.8

S Blake Thompson

57.7

WR Dean Patterson

72.1

S Michael Richard

48.9

WR Eric Rivers

63.9

CB Cedric Woods

65.5

WR Nazeviah Burris

62.5

CB Demarcus Griffin-Taylor

69.6

It's all going to boil down to Keyone Jenkins for the Tech defense on Saturday.

Jenkins is only a sophomore, but he's making his 16th career start at quarterback. He's completing 65% of his throws and has 8 TDs to 4 INTs. Three of the four INTs came in a loss to FAU two weeks ago.

Rushing wise, FIU feels like the have decent backs with Owens, Lex Joseph, and Shomari Lawrence but as a team they are averaging only 3.8 yards per carry.

This group of wide receivers is pretty good. Rivers is very fast, can get vertical. Patterson is more of a possession guy. Miamen is big at TE at 6'5, 247.

Offensive line wise, keep an eye on JaDarious Lee. He's already allowed 13 QB pressures and has 5 penalties. That might be a spot that Tech can take advantage of.

---

Join the discussion on the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for all things Louisiana Tech football.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue

