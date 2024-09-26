Starter Comparison | LA Tech vs FIU
Louisiana Tech (1-2) will open Conference USA play on the road at FIU (1-3) on Saturday night.
Kickoff is scheduled 5 CT on the ESPN+.
With the help of Pro Football Focus, let's take a look at the starters for both teams.
PFF Grading Scale
90 and Above - Elite Level
80 to 89 - All-Conference Level
70 to 79 - Starter Level
60 to 69 - Backup Level
59 and Below - Replacement Level
|LA Tech Player
|PFF Grade
|FIU Player
|PFF Grade
|
QB Jack Turner
|
58.3
|
DE Eddie Walls III
|
69.4
|
RB Omiri Wiggins
|
57.1
|
DT Jeramy Passmore
|
64
|
LT Daniel Keys
|
51.5
|
DT Steven Shannon
|
58.3
|
LG Bert Hale
|
64.8
|
DE Giovanni Davis
|
59.6
|
C Landon Nelson
|
59.1
|
LB Travion Barnes
|
60.9
|
RG Jerren Gilbert
|
56.8
|
LB Elijah Anderson-Taylor
|
57.7
|
RT Hayden Christman
|
61.4
|
S CJ Christian
|
74.3
|
TE Eli Finley
|
69.8
|
S Jamal Potts
|
68.9
|
WR Abdul Fatai-Ibrahim
|
49.6
|
S JoJo Evans
|
67.6
|
WR Tru Edwards
|
61.3
|
CB Brian Blades
|
85.7
|
WR Jay Wilkerson
|
67.7
|
CB Hezekiah Masses
|
70.7
Whether its Jack Turner or Evan Bullock at quarterback, Tech should light up this FIU defense.
The Panthers are giving up over 32 points and over 440 yards per game on the defensive side of the ball.
Teams are rushing for 213 yards per game against FIU. Perhaps a big game for Omiri Wiggins, Donerio Davenport, and Fred Robertson? That would go a long way in making the job easier for Tech quarterbacks.
Looking at the secondary, it could be a little more difficult to throw the football against the Panthers.
Blades and Masses have been very good at the corner spot. Opponents are only completing 47% of throws that have gone towards Blades.
|FIU Player
|PFF Grade
|LA Tech Player
|PFF Grade
|
QB Keyone Jenkins
|
65.2
|
DE J'Dan Burnett
|
66.5
|
RB Kejon Owens
|
79.9
|
NT David Blay
|
68.6
|
LT Travis Burke
|
71.2
|
DE Jessie Evans
|
68.9
|
LG Ben Shellenback
|
71.1
|
LB Kolbe Fields
|
71.3
|
C Jaheim Buchanon
|
60.5
|
LB Zach Zimos
|
63.7
|
RG Naeer Jackson
|
60.1
|
LB CJ Harris
|
66.3
|
RT JaDarious Lee
|
35.8
|
S Isaiah Mcelvane
|
57.8
|
TE Josiah Miamen
|
54.8
|
S Blake Thompson
|
57.7
|
WR Dean Patterson
|
72.1
|
S Michael Richard
|
48.9
|
WR Eric Rivers
|
63.9
|
CB Cedric Woods
|
65.5
|
WR Nazeviah Burris
|
62.5
|
CB Demarcus Griffin-Taylor
|
69.6
It's all going to boil down to Keyone Jenkins for the Tech defense on Saturday.
Jenkins is only a sophomore, but he's making his 16th career start at quarterback. He's completing 65% of his throws and has 8 TDs to 4 INTs. Three of the four INTs came in a loss to FAU two weeks ago.
Rushing wise, FIU feels like the have decent backs with Owens, Lex Joseph, and Shomari Lawrence but as a team they are averaging only 3.8 yards per carry.
This group of wide receivers is pretty good. Rivers is very fast, can get vertical. Patterson is more of a possession guy. Miamen is big at TE at 6'5, 247.
Offensive line wise, keep an eye on JaDarious Lee. He's already allowed 13 QB pressures and has 5 penalties. That might be a spot that Tech can take advantage of.
