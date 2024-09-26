With the help of Pro Football Focus, let's take a look at the starters for both teams.

Louisiana Tech (1-2) will open Conference USA play on the road at FIU (1-3) on Saturday night.

Whether its Jack Turner or Evan Bullock at quarterback, Tech should light up this FIU defense.

The Panthers are giving up over 32 points and over 440 yards per game on the defensive side of the ball.

Teams are rushing for 213 yards per game against FIU. Perhaps a big game for Omiri Wiggins, Donerio Davenport, and Fred Robertson? That would go a long way in making the job easier for Tech quarterbacks.

Looking at the secondary, it could be a little more difficult to throw the football against the Panthers.

Blades and Masses have been very good at the corner spot. Opponents are only completing 47% of throws that have gone towards Blades.