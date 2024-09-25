PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1aWEgyTDlIVkpTJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVpYSDJMOUhWSlMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Scouting FIU QB Keyone Jenkins

Caleb Wardell • BleedTechBlue
Staff Writer
@calebwardell32

Keyone Jenkins will make his 16th career start at quarterback for FIU on Saturday evening.

Jenkins, a prep star from Miami Central HS, was originally committed to Auburn before deciding to stay local and flip to FIU. After the Bulldogs limited Panthers’ starter Grayson James to just 4 passing yards in the 2023 season opener, Mike MacIntyre turned to the true freshman for the remainder of the season. Jenkins finished 2023 with 2,414 passing yards, 17 total touchdowns, and was named to the All-CUSA Freshman Team.

2024 Statistics

4 GP, 74/114 (65%) for 886 yards, 8 TDs, 4 INTs, 106 rushing yards, and 1 rushing TD.

For his efforts, Francis has earned a 69.8 PFF grade through 235 snaps this season.

Let's take a deeper dive into his numbers.

Passing Numbers by Level

At LOS or Behind | 16/18 (89%) for 100 yards, 0 TDs & 0 INTs

0-9 Yards Downfield | 38/51 (75%) for 380 yards, 1 TD & 1 INT

10-19 Yards Downfield | 16/27 (59%) for 270 yards, 3 TDs & 2 INTs

20+ Yards Downfield | 4/13 (31%) for 136 yards, 4 TDs & 1 INT

Passing Pressure

Kept Clean | 63/93 (68%) for 778 yards, 6 TDs & 2 INTs

Under Pressure | 11/21 (52%) for 108 yards, 2 TDs & 2 INTs

Not Blitzed | 55/86 (64%) for 648 yards, 5 TDs & 2 INTs

When Blitzed | 19/28 (68%) for 238 yards, 3 TDs & 2 INT

Keyone Jenkins entered the season as a selection on the All-CUSA Conference 4th team from Athlon Sports and Phil Steele. Jenkins had his best game of the season last week, completing 23 of 32 passes for 358 yards and 2 touchdowns. Despite his stellar output, the Panthers fell 45-42 at home to FCS squad Monmouth. The 6’0 lefthanded gunslinger will look to produce another impressive performance in Miami against Louisiana Tech.

Through three games this season, Jenkins has averaged 28.5 pass attempts per game and 5.3 rushes per game for FIU. While Jenkins prefers to pass, he can certainly hurt defenses with his legs as well and will provide a major test for Jeremiah Johnson and company.

Jenkins’ favorite targets on offense include WR Eric Rivers, WR Dean Patterson, and TE Josiah Miamen. 5’11 outside receiver Eric Rivers has been the number one option, catching 13 passes for 251 yards and 2 touchdowns so far this season. Fellow outside receiver Dean Patterson is a 6’2 vertical threat and former Iowa TE Josiah Miamen is becoming a reliable security blanket for Jenkins.

To start 1-0 in CUSA play, Louisiana Tech will have to defeat one of the best quarterbacks in the conference on the road. Will the Bulldogs be able to overcome their road foes and rise to the occasion?

Join the discussion on the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for all things Louisiana Tech football.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @calebwardell32, @BleedTechBlue

