Malachi Preciado enjoying recruitment process with LA Tech

Malachi Preciado is a 2022 center prospect from Warren Easton HS in New Orleans that has a number of schools in hot pursuit of his services.

Preciado currently holds offers from Louisiana Tech, Memphis, Purdue, Marshall, Utah State, ULL, Southern Miss, South Alabama, Jackson State, Houston Baptist, Tulane, Southern, Southeastern, Harvard, Princeton, Dartmouth, Georgetown, Columbia, Nicholls, Air Force, Army, Navy, New Mexico, Austin Peay, McNeese State, and ULM. Louisiana Tech offered Preciado a scholarship on March 14th. Preciado tells BleedTechBlue.com about his recruitment to Louisiana Tech, "It is going great! Coach Brock Hays and I talk a lot. He's a cool guy, I love his style of coaching." After Louisiana Tech signed Kenneth Bannister, Erron Bean, and Carson Bruno on the offensive line from the high school ranks in 2021, Preciado could be a guy that adds more young talent into Dave DeGuglielmo's offensive line room.

