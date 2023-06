Matthew Bryant announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech on Thursday evening.

Bryant is a defensive tackle prospect from Marcus HS in Flower Mound, TX.

On why he chose LA Tech, Bryant told BleedTechBlue.com, “I chose the Bulldogs because I enjoyed the campus environment. It’s small and feels like home, it’s a good program all around. I’ve only heard good things about LATECH, the coaches and players seemed genuine in their craft and helpful.”

The 6'2, 270-pounder camped at Louisiana Tech and currently holds offers from the Bulldogs, Arkansas State, and Grambling State.

