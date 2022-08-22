Matthew Downing named Starting Quarterback at LA Tech

ESPN's Pete Thamel first reported the news.

Matthew Downing was informed that he will be Louisiana Tech's starting quarterback when the Bulldogs open their season at Missouri on September 1st.

Downing transferred to Louisiana Tech prior to the start of spring practice in March to re-unite with HC Sonny Cumbie.

Cumbie coached Downing at TCU across the 2019 and 2020 seasons in Fort Worth where Cumbie was the Offensive Coordinator.

Downing won the quarterback battle in fall camp over Texas Tech transfer Parker McNeil.

For his career, the Alpharetta, GA native has completed 28/44 (64%) throws for 282 yards, 1 TD and 1 INT.

Kickoff at Missouri is scheduled for 7 PM on ESPN next Thursday night.

