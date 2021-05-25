May 25th | How do the #18 Diamond Dogs stack up statistically?

Louisiana Tech (36-16) is set to square-off with UTSA in the first round of the Conference USA tournament Wednesday afternoon.

The Bulldogs defeated the Roadrunners three out of four games in Ruston two weeks ago.

Tech is now ranked 18th in the latest D1Baseball.com Top 25 poll.

Let's take a look at how the Diamond Dogs stack up statistically on a national level entering postseason play.

In the last column, you'll see a "-" or a "+" when comparing their ranking to three weeks ago when we last checked in.