May 25th | How do the #18 Diamond Dogs stack up statistically?
Louisiana Tech (36-16) is set to square-off with UTSA in the first round of the Conference USA tournament Wednesday afternoon.
The Bulldogs defeated the Roadrunners three out of four games in Ruston two weeks ago.
Tech is now ranked 18th in the latest D1Baseball.com Top 25 poll.
Let's take a look at how the Diamond Dogs stack up statistically on a national level entering postseason play.
In the last column, you'll see a "-" or a "+" when comparing their ranking to three weeks ago when we last checked in.
|Statistic
|Total (National Rank)
|
Runs Per Game
|
7.3 (28, +11)
|
Batting Average
|
.309 (11, no change)
|
Slugging %
|
.484 (16, -1)
|
On-Base %
|
.398 (21, +20)
|
ERA
|
4.75 (106, -56)
|
WHIP
|
1.43 (95, -38)
|
Hits Allowed Per 9 IP
|
9.47 (149, -39)
|
K:BB Ratio
|
2.34 (83, -25)
|
Shutouts
|
8 (1, no change)
|
Fielding %
|
.970 (121, -16)
Pitching. Pitching. Pitching.
If Louisiana Tech is going to make a run in the postseason, the pitching staff must step up its performance.
The Bulldogs have seen a significant drop in its national rank in ERA, WHIP, Hits Allowed Per 9 IP, and K:BB Ratio over the last 3 weeks.
Individually, a number of Bulldogs continue to rank inside the Top 100 in numerous categories.
|Player
|Statistic (National Rank)
|
2B Taylor Young
|
68 runs scored (2), 38 BB (50), 15 2B (97)
|
3B Hunter Wells
|
82 hits (3), 52 runs scored (36), .380 avg (46), 15 2B (97)
|
CF Parker Bates
|
51 runs scored (48), 50 RBI (58), 34 BB (83), 66 hits (85), 3 3B (87)
|
1B Manny Garcia
|
18 2B (20), 48 RBI (83)
|
LHP Jonathan Fincher
|
3 complete games (32), 0.97 WHIP (39), 7 wins (53), 6.62 hits allowed per 9 IP (68), 2.77 ERA (87)
|
RHP Jarret Whorff
|
8 wins (26)
|
RHP Ryan Jennings
|
3 complete games (32)
Taylor Young, Hunter Wells, and Parker Bates make the Bulldog lineup go at the top of the order.
Bates and Jonathan Fincher are tied for the team lead being ranked inside the Top 100 in 5 different statistical categories.
