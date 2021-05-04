BleedTechBlue - May 4th | How do the #14 Diamond Dogs stack up statistically?

May 4th | How do the #14 Diamond Dogs stack up statistically?
Louisiana Tech (32-11, 18-6) went on the road and swept Middle Tennessee in Conference USA action this past weekend.
The Bulldogs have now won 10 consecutive road games, the longest road winning streak in the country.
Tech is now ranked 14th in the country by D1Baseball.com after going 4-0 last week.
Let's take a look at the movement the Bulldogs saw in some national statistics.
In the last column, you'll see a "-" or a "+" when comparing their ranking to two weeks ago when we last checked in.
|Statistic
|Total (National Rank)
|
Runs Per Game
|
7.1 (39, -15)
|
Batting Average
|
.305 (11, +2)
|
Slugging %
|
.488 (15, -2)
|
On-Base %
|
.390 (41, -11)
|
ERA
|
4.03 (50, -2)
|
WHIP
|
1.34 (57, +4)
|
Hits Allowed Per 9 IP
|
8.85 (110, -14)
|
K:BB Ratio
|
2.51 (58, +25)
|
Shutouts
|
8 (1, same)
|
Fielding %
|
.971 (105, -23)
Limiting walks has been a big key for Tech over the last couple of weeks which has resulted in a K:BB ratio that has improved tremendously.
The Bulldogs continue to lead the country in shutouts.
Individually Louisiana Tech has a number of guys that are in the Top 100 of numerous offensive categories.
|Player
|Statistic (National Rank)
|
2B Taylor Young
|
52 runs scored (1), 56 hits (47), 13 2B (61), 29 BB (63)
|
3B Hunter Wells
|
63 hits (8), 13 2B (61), 40 runs scored (66)
|
CF Parker Bates
|
3 3B (42), 41 runs scored (52), 41 RBI (55), 10 HBP (91)
|
1B/OF Manny Garcia
|
15 2B (20), 38 RBI (98)
|
LHP Jonathan Fincher
|
7 wins (12), 3 complete games (14), 0.87 WHIP (15), 2.02 ERA (29), 5.80 hits allowed per 9 IP (36)
|
RHP Jarret Whorff
|
8 wins (2)
Louisiana Tech will travel to FIU this weekend for a 4-game Conference USA series.
