BleedTechBlue - May 4th | How do the #14 Diamond Dogs stack up statistically?

Louisiana Tech (32-11, 18-6) went on the road and swept Middle Tennessee in Conference USA action this past weekend.

The Bulldogs have now won 10 consecutive road games, the longest road winning streak in the country.

Tech is now ranked 14th in the country by D1Baseball.com after going 4-0 last week.

Let's take a look at the movement the Bulldogs saw in some national statistics.

In the last column, you'll see a "-" or a "+" when comparing their ranking to two weeks ago when we last checked in.