Ballard a is a transfer shortstop from Eckerd College in St. Petersburg, FL.

As a sophomore in 2023, Ballard slashed .375/.439/.542 with 7 HR and 44 RBI in 49 games.

Following the season Ballard was a First Team All-Conference selection and was selected to the American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings All-South Region First Team.

For his career with the Tritons, the Lake Mary, FL native hit .329 in 116 career games.

On why he chose Louisiana Tech, Ballard told BleedTechBlue.com, “I chose La Tech for 2 main reasons. The first being the unbelievable coaching staff. When I first spoke on the phone with Mitch I really liked his energy, we got along very well and the conversation was just easy. Fast forward a couple weeks of talking with Mitch I actually received a call from the head coach, Coach Burroughs. I was very surprised by the call but very excited. He called to just introduce himself and talk with me about me and my family, nothing really baseball related. Of course he spoke about the program and what La Tech has to offer but that was such a small portion of it. I was really impressed with how much the coaches cared about me. Then on my visit I got see all of the facilities and the stadium, which I was super impressed by it all. But the way the town got behind the program is what really stood out to me. Toward the end of my visit, I just had the gut feeling that La Tech is a place and culture I want to be a part of. I couldn’t be more excited to be a Bulldog!”

The 6’1, 190-pound infielder will have two years of eligibility remaining beginning in 2024.

