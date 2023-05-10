Louisiana Tech (25-25, 13-11) defeated in-state rival UL Lafayette (32-18, 14-10) in a thrilling, late-night showdown at the Love Shack. The Bulldogs travel to Boca Raton next to face Florida Atlantic in a C-USA series with major conference tournament implications.

GAME ONE | Burchfield’s grand slam elevates Bulldogs over Ragin Cajuns in Ruston.

WIN | Ethan Bates (4-2) LOSS | Jerry Couch (0-1)

It was a memorable night in Ruston factoring in the two-hour weather delay, hosting the final midweek game of the season, competing against an in-state foe, and the clutch plays that led to victory topped it all off.

On the mound, Alec Sparks got the start for the Diamond Dogs, lasting 4.2 innings, walking two batters, throwing 4 strikeouts, and allowing 4 earned runs.

Ryan Harland came in momentarily and allowed two earned runs before Caden Copeland entered and pitched 2.0 innings, walked one batter, threw 2 strikeouts, and allowed 2 earned runs.

To close, Ethan Bates pitched 2.1 innings, walked one batter, threw 5 strikeouts, allowed zero earned runs, and earned the win for the Bulldogs.

Trailing 2-0 in the 2nd, the Bulldogs responded with a four-run inning led by Philip Matulia’s 15th homer of the year, plus a two-run home run by Dalton Davis to continue the momentum, closed by an RBI single from the newly implemented Colton Hegwood to give the Bulldogs a 4-2 lead.

In the 3rd, Tech scored two runs by staying disciplined and patient, scoring via three walks and two hit-by-pitches to give the Bulldogs a 6-2 lead.

The Ragin Cajuns would not go down lightly, matching Tech’s four-run 2nd inning with one of their own in the 5th, drilling four straight hits after two runners were already on base, resulting in a 6-6 game to close the top of the inning.

ULL added one run in the 6th and one more in the 7th, and this game started to look like a familiar film for Bulldog fans.

Refusing to let this game slip away trailing 8-6 in the bottom of 7th, Brody Drost kicked off the inning with a single for the Bulldogs. After Tech was able to plate two more batters and load the bases, Adarius Myers had a good eye walk to cut the lead to 8-7.

After the run was scored, the Ragin Cajuns decided to substitute in a left-handed pitcher, prompting Burroughs to substitute Walker Burchfield into the game with the bases loaded.

It only took one pitch for Burchfield to blast a bomb over the last field wall for the grand slam, pumping up the Bulldog faithful in attendance, and giving the Diamond Dogs an 11-8 lead.

In the 8th, Drost extended the lead for Tech with a solo shot and gave the Bulldogs a 12-8 advantage heading into the final inning of play.

ULL loaded the bases with two outs in the 9th against Ethan Bates, with Ruston High graduate C.J. Willis coming up as the tying run at the plate.

Bates was able to pull through and strike out Willis to seal the victory, giving the Bulldog fans that stayed for the late-night contest a very rewarding win over the Cajuns.

Up Next

Louisiana Tech travels south to the Sunshine State to compete with Florida Atlantic (28-21, 12-12) in a three-game C-USA weekend series beginning on Friday. The series holds major weight in the C-USA race, as the Bulldogs are currently ranked 4th with the Owls right behind them tied at 5th.

First pitch is scheduled for 5:30pm on Friday, 3pm on Saturday, and 11am on Sunday.

All three games will be broadcast on CUSA.tv and can be listened to on Sportstalk 97.7 FM.

