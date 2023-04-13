Louisiana Tech (16-18, 6-6) dropped a road game to ULL (24-10, 9-3) on Tuesday before falling at home to ULM (13-20, 3-8). The Diamond Dogs will host Florida International in a C-USA series this weekend, looking to snap their three-game losing streak.

GAME ONE (ULL) | Explosive 5th inning leads Ragins Cajuns over Bulldogs.

WIN | Cooper Rawls (7-0) LOSS | Ryan Harland (0-4)

The Diamond Dogs got on the scoreboard in the top of the 1st on a Jorge Corona double to score in Dalton Davis. ULL would respond quickly in the bottom of the first on a soler homer from heavy-hitter Heath Hood.

Louisiana Tech came right back in the second and scored on a Logan McLeod hit into center field, scoring Walker Burchfield and gaining a 2-1 lead. Ethan Bates hit a ground ball that was mismanaged by a Ragin Cajun infielder, allowing Will Safford to score and close the inning with a 3-1 lead.

UL-Lafayette scored one run in the 2nd and one in the 3rd on a walk, double, single, and a fielder’s choice to tie the game at 3-3.

Bulldogs’ starter Reed Smith lasted 3.0 innings, threw 3 strikeouts, and allowed 3 runs before being relieved by Ryan Harland in the 4th. Harland kept the Cajuns off the board in the 4th but struggled in the brutal 5th inning.

In the 5th, Harland allowed a triple, single, and another RBI single along with a couple of Bulldog errors and scored 4 runs in the 4th and gained a 7-3 advantage.

The Bulldogs answered in the 6th on McLeod’s first homer of the season, a two-run home run to score Brody Drost and cut the Cajun lead to 7-5.

ULL blanked Louisiana Tech the rest of the way and added 3 more runs on a two-run homer and a solo homer to conclude a 10-5 loss for the Diamond Dogs.

GAME TWO (ULM) | Bulldogs fall behind early, lose to ULM for 2nd time.

WIN | Nicholas Judice (2-0) LOSS | Isaac Crabb (0-1)

Trailing 1-0 in the 3rd, Logan McLeod hit an RBI single to score Will Safford and tie the ballgame at 1.

Rawley Hector got the start on the mound for the Diamond Dogs and was one of ten pitches to see action on Wednesday night. Hector lasted one inning, threw 2 strikeouts, and allowed 1 earned run.

The score remained even until the top of the 5th when ULM’s offense exploded and broke the game wide open. The Warhawks connected on a two-run homer, a single, a couple of walks, and a fielder’s choice to end the inning with five runs and a 6-1 lead over the Bulldogs.

ULM would add two more runs in the 6th on a couple of doubles and gain a daunting 8-1 lead over Louisiana Tech in Ruston.

In the bottom of the 7th, Tech would load the bases with McLeod, Dalton Davis, and Brody Drost with Ethan Bates coming up to bat. Bates hit a massive grand slam to score four runs for the Diamond Dogs and cut the lead to just 8-5.

Neither team could score after the 7th, resulting in an 8-5 loss for the Bulldogs and giving the Warhawks a season sweep.

Up Next

Louisiana Tech will host FIU (14-19, 3-9) in a three-game C-USA series beginning on Friday.

First pitch is scheduled for 6 pm on Friday, 2 pm on Saturday, and 11 am on Sunday.

All three games will be broadcast on CUSA.tv and can be listened to on Sportstalk 97.7 FM.

---

