Louisiana Tech (14-15, 4-5) excruciatingly lost to Northwestern State 8-7 in 13 innings on Tuesday night in Natchitoches. The Bulldogs will look to snap their three-game losing streak in a meaningful road series at Rice this weekend.

GAME ONE | Bulldogs fight back against Demons, fall 8-7 in extra innings.

WIN | Corbin Talley (1-0) LOSS | Ethan Bates (2-1)

The Diamond Dogs were able to gain an early 2-0 advantage against the Demons with a Walker Burchfield ground out that scored Brody Drost and a Logan McLeod base hit to score in Adarius Myers.

NSU responded in the bottom of the 2nd with a home run followed by a two-run home run to give the Demons a 3-2 lead.

With two outs in the 4th inning, Philip Matulia kept the inning alive with an RBI single to score Will Safford and even the scoreboard.

The Demons answered again though scoring one run in the 5th and two more runs in the 6th on a two-run homer with two outs to increase the NSU lead to 6-3.

Down 6-3 in the 8th inning, the Diamond Dogs would fight back on the road. Drost and Myers got on base with good eye walks before Burchfield hit a strike right by the shortstop to score in Drost to cut the lead to 6-4.

Thaxton Burch came in to pinch run for Burchfield and was advanced to second and Myers was advanced to third on a sacrifice fly from Logan McLeod. With two outs, Ethan Bates stepped up and made a huge hit up the middle to score both Myers and Burch and even the score with the Demons once again.

Neither team would score again until the 13th inning when Louisiana Tech was finally able to break through and take a 7-6 lead with 3 outs away from sealing the comeback victory. The Bulldogs gave up a double and a triple back-to-back to allow the Demons to tie the game. With only one out in the inning and a runner on third, Northwestern State hit a walk-off single to seal the victory and defeat the Bulldogs 8-7.

Lane Burroughs after the game, “I told the guys that they played their tails off and I’m so proud of them.”

Up Next

Louisiana Tech will travel to Houston to play Rice (14-15, 5-4) in a three-game C-USA series beginning on Thursday.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 pm on Thursday, 6:30 pm on Friday, and 2 pm on Saturday.

All three games will be broadcast on CUSA.tv and can be listened to on Sportstalk 97.7 FM.

---

