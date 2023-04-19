Louisiana Tech (20-18, 9-6) defeated #24 Southern Miss (22-13, 10-5) 3-1 with dominant pitching performances on Tuesday night from the Love Shack.

GAME ONE | Bulldogs’ defense powers Tech past Southern Miss 3-1.

WIN | Reed Smith (2-3) LOSS | Isaiah Rhodes (1-2)

Following a sweep on conference foe FIU, the Bulldogs stretched their win streak to 4, as they dismantled the #24 team in the nation on Tuesday night against old rival Southern Miss.

The Diamond Dogs’ pitching was stellar starting with RHP Reed Smith. In his start, Smith lasted 5.0 innings, threw 1 strikeout, and only allowed one earned run.

LHP Ryan Harland played a crucial role in the middle innings for Tech, throwing 2.1 innings without allowing any walks or allowing earned runs. RHP Landon Tomkins sent the Golden Eagles Back to Hattiesburg, throwing 1.2 innings, producing 2 strikeouts, and allowing no walks or runs.

Both teams were scoreless until the bottom of the 4th when Brody Drost started things off with a double before Jorge Corona drilled a double to give Louisiana Tech a 1-0 lead.

Southern Miss would respond with a run in the 5th, but Smith limited the damage for the Bulldogs and the score was even at 1 entering the bottom of the inning.

It was time for Tech to take control of the game, and Walker Burchfield did just that, slamming a homer to pump up the fanbase and give the Diamond Dogs a 2-1 lead.

In the bottom of the 8th with the Kansas City Southern train rolling through, Corona bombed a home run to fire up the home crowd and extend the lead to 3-1.

To close out the 9th, Tomkins left no doubt and earned his 3rd save of the year, as well as clinching a 3-1 win for the Diamond Dogs.

Up Next

Louisiana Tech will travel to Dallas to face red-hot DBU in a three-game C-USA series beginning on Friday. The Patriots have rattled off 11 straight wins, with the last loss being to the Bulldogs on March 31st.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 pm on Friday, 2 pm on Saturday, and 1 pm on Sunday.

All three games will be broadcast on Patriot Network and can be listened to on Sportstalk 97.7 FM.

