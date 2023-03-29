Louisiana Tech (13-12, 3-3) crushed Sacramento State 14-4 in 8 innings on Tuesday. The Bulldogs already had 12 on the board before Myers and Burchfield connected on doubles and McLeod hit an RBI single to force the run-rule. Tuesday night’s win was tied for the Bulldogs' largest margin of victory with the February 24th throttling of Nicholls State.

The Diamond Dogs head into this weekend’s hyped-up series against Dallas Baptist with a steam of momentum after defeating Western Kentucky in a series and blowing out Sacramento State.

GAME ONE | Diamond Dogs hit bombs galore, defeat Sacramento State 14-4.

WIN | Reed Smith (1-2) LOSS | Zach Gagnon (1-1)

Wearing the newly unveiled Ruston jerseys, the Bulldogs took the reins early on and never let go. Tech got off to a 2-0 lead in the 1st when Jorge Corona hit a big-time two-run homer over the center field wall.

The score would remain 2-0 until the Hornets finally got on the board in the 4th to cut the lead to 2-1. Louisiana Tech was seemingly offended that their lead was threatened, as they scored an astounding 7 runs in the bottom of the 4th.

Adarius Myers got the party started with a leadoff double followed by a single by Walker Burchfield. Logan McLeod would keep the ball running with a hit to score in Myers.

Now leading 3-1, the Bulldog’s home run and RBI leader Philip Matulia hit a three-run homer to sting the Hornets and increase the lead to 6-1.

Jorge Corona would continue the trend by hitting his second homer of the night, this one a two-run home run to score Dalton Davis as well. Directly after, Brody Drost decided to get in on the action by hitting a solo homer and completing the Bulldogs’ 7 run inning.

Tech would add 3 more runs on the board in the 6th and Sacramento State was able to add 3 runs in the 6th and 7th innings combined.

Leading 12-4 in the bottom of the 8th, the doubles from Myers and Burchfield and single from McLeod, pushed Tech over the 10 run lead threshold and secured the win.

On the mound, Reed Smith had a successful start, lasting 5.0 innings, throwing 5 strikeouts, and not giving up a single walk.

Lane Burroughs after the game, “Reed was outstanding. Five innings, five punches, no walks. Three out of our last four games, we’ve gotten really good starts, and we’ve won all three of those.”

Up Next

Louisiana Tech will host Dallas Baptist (17-8, 2-2) in a C-USA weekend series beginning on Friday night. The Patriots are hot coming off a win at Oklahoma, a series win at Charlotte, and a midweek 8-0 win over #17 Oklahoma State.

First pitch is scheduled for 6 pm on Friday, 2 pm on Saturday, and 1 pm on Sunday.

All three games will be broadcast on CUSA.tv and can be listened to on Sportstalk 97.7 FM.

---

