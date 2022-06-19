Mike Bowe commits to LA Tech

The defensive end from Ft. Laurderdale, FL spent the 2021 season at New Mexico State and will have one season of eligibility remaining.

After visiting Ruston this weekend, Bowe told BleedTechBlue.com, "It was awesome. I love everything about LaTech. I’m ready to buckle that chin strap up for the BULLDOGS come August!"

Bowe finished his 2021 season at New Mexico State with 50 tackles, 5 TFL, 2 FF, and 1 pass defended.

THE FILM