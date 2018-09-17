Louisiana Tech last faced off with LSU in 2009 and the Bulldogs put together a great game plan.

The Bulldogs fell short 24-16, but not after putting a little scare into the fans in Baton Rouge.



LA Tech had played twice previously in the decade in Baton Rouge, both times they were blown out by the eventual national champions in both 2003 and 2007. Derek Dooley was in his first year as the Louisiana Tech Head Coach in 2007 when the Bulldogs were steam rolled 58-10.



The themes of the 2003 and 2007 games for Tech were to try and run clock and escape with your life. There were a lot of delayed runs, screen passes, and underneath plays as the over-matched Bulldogs didn't want to do anything too risky.



Dooley and his Dogs returned in 2009 and, on paper, things didn't look too promising. The 3-6 Bulldogs were facing off with the #11 team in the country, and LSU's 7-2 record was only blemished by losses to #1 Florida and #3 Alabama.



Tech was coming off three tough losses, with a two point loss on the road to Utah State, a one point loss at Idaho, and a ten point loss at home to #5 Boise State. Dooley decided to change things up and he inserted three freshmen into the starting lineup on the offensive line. Freshmen. At LSU.



Kevin Saia, Jordan Mills, and Stephen Warner were moved into the starting lineup and Tech decided to have a chance, they had to successfully run the ball. Looking at the box score, the game plan worked.



Daniel Porter carried the ball 13 times for 69 yards, Tyronne Duplessis had 17 carries for 70 yards, and Myke Compton had 6 carries for 21 yards. What's interesting, is who caught passes for Tech. Compton had 5 catches for 28 yards out of the backfield. Tight ends Dustin Mitchell, Eric Harper, and Dennis Morris combined for 9 catches for 84 yards. Porter had 2 catches for 17 yards. The only wide receiver to catch a pass was Lyle Fitte, for 5 yards.



Tech out gained LSU 322 to 246 in total yards, including 178 to 141 in rushing yards. Tech didn't play perfect, they had 10 penalties for 100 yards and they had one fumble, but they recovered it. To win on the road, you can't have turnovers and Tech did not lose a fumble or throw an interception.



Louisiana Tech took the lead going into halftime, 13-10, on a jump pass from Running Back Daniel Porter to Tight End Dennis Morris. Keliand Williams scored two touchdowns in the second half and LSU would go on to outlast Tech 24-16.



LSU's defense was swarming. Ross Jenkins was sacked 5 times and Tech couldn't run to the outside to much success. They found their best chance was in the middle of the field. The Bulldogs had five drives that night with at least 10 plays with four of those drives coming up with scores. The one long drive that didn't end up in points, Tech punted at the beginning of the 4th quarter, after a 13 play drive from the LSU 48. tech had started from their own 10 yard line and had driven all the way to the LSU 35 before a holding penalty stopped them.



On defense, Adrien Cole was a beast at middle linebacker for Louisiana Tech. Cole had 11 tackles and a sack to lead the Bulldogs. Josh Victorian had 5 tackles, including 1.5 for a loss, and a pass breakup.



Louisiana Tech showed, at least that one night, that they can compete with LSU in Baton Rouge. On Saturday, they get another chance.

