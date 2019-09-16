Self Questions: In this week’s reaction piece. I write down all the questions I asked myself during this week’s win and answer them.





Am I happy with this performance?





Another week in the books and another W on the board. As lackluster as the Bulldogs have looked (we will get to that later), they remain right on track this season. It is hard to win games and Tech has already won two; eight more and that is a big step for a program (and fans) chasing double digit wins and a conference title. There is a lot of road left to travel, but there is also a lot in the rearview mirror. So yes, I am very happy.





Am I satisfied with this performance?





This is an interesting question because on one hand Tech put up 450 yards of offense. On the other, J’Mar Smith was running for his life while watching passes bounce off the hands of his young receivers. That kind of sloppiness is what turns these games into sludge. I am tired of watching sludge. So while I am happy with the win, I am not satisfied with the play.





Is J’Mar Smith good?





The long lingering question on the mind of coaches and fans alike and here it is again. Right now, I say yes. He is very good. In his last 14 games against G5 competition, he is 11-3. He also led the offense effectively on the road once again completing 19 passes for 267 yards and 2 touchdowns. There is room for improvement, but #8 can lead this team to a conference championship. Do not let the dusty haze of this season’s cough-boring-cough start cloud that.





Who is going to run the football?





Israel Tucker is out with an undisclosed illness for an undisclosed amount of time and that could be trouble for the Bulldogs. Jaqwis Dancy and Justin Henderson remain. The former is talented and resilient, but fragile. The latter is largely unproven. J’Mar Smith needs space for his young receivers to get comfortable and a solid ground attack is the first step in that recipe. The main ingredient will be Dancy after his two touchdown performance on Saturday. The senior back has so much potential when he is on the field. Let’s hope he can stay there.





Amik Robertson?





Yes. The answer is always yes. He has been quietly guarding top talent so far this year, but his pick six in the 1st quarter of Saturday’s game is the type of lightning strike fans have come to expect. Tech has fallen short in so many crucial games over the years and it’s these types of plays that can tip those scales. Season’s can come down to one moment and having a player like Robertson in your back pocket is a real weapon. Saturday was a reminder.





Did Skip Holtz lose weight?





Coach, if you are reading this, you look great.





Was I entertained?





In last weeks reaction I spoke about the importance of entertainment value for fans. There is a high monetary and opportunity cost to come to a game and a certain level of entertainment should be given in return. I thought this week’s performance was better. Not great, but better. Tech continued to press the gas late into the 4th quarter with 3rd string QB Aaron Allen in the game. I appreciated that. As J’Mar continues to evolve into peak form and the running game becomes more established, the field will widen. As that happens I believe fans will see the dynamic offense they have come to expect.





Which defense is the real defense?





Is it the one we saw in Austin that allowed Texas to walk down the field at will? Or is it the one that we saw in Bowling Green? That defense had eight tackles for loss, equalling the total of both games prior. That defense responded to an opening series touchdown with a shutout performance. That defense forced a momentum swinging turnover. That defense set a real tone. The jury is still out on their identity, but here is to hoping that the one from Saturday sticks around for some C-USA fun.

